First Minister expected to attend Stormont scrutiny committee tomorrow

First Minister Michelle O’Neill is now expected to attend a Stormont scrutiny committee in Wednesday – where questions will have to be relevant to her departmental remit, the News Letter understands.

Legal advice sought by the Executive Office committee is understood to have required the deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly to attend as well.

The Executive Office – Ms O’Neill and Mrs Little Pengelly’s department – has yet to formally confirm the ministers’ attendance.

On Monday, ​Michelle O’Neill said she was very happy to “engage” with a Stormont scrutiny committee and “clarify the record”.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill is now expected to attend the Executive Office committee to answer questions from MLAs about recent events.

Asked by the Alliance MLA Connie Egan whether she will appear before the Executive Office Committee this week Ms O’Neill said: “I said I’m very happy to engage with the committee.

“I know the committee are seeking legal advice. I look forward to seeing that, but I’m happy to clarify the record in terms of the questions that were put to me.”

Last week the News Letter asked if the First Minister and/or Junior Minister Aisling Reilly will attend the committee this week to answer questions on the recent issues over her party's handling of the McMonagle case and other concerns. There has been no response.

At the weekend, DUP leader Gavin Robinson called for Ms O’Neill to attend the committee to answer questions on Sinn Fein’s handling of child safeguarding issues.

MLAs on the committee last week agreed to send questions they would like to ask the First Minister to Assembly officials by close of business on Friday – without any commitment that the First Minister will even appear.

Questions have been “considered” by the Executive Office which is jointly led by Michelle O’Neill.