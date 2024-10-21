First Minister O'Neill happy to 'engage' with scrutiny committee - but office won't confirm attendance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Michelle O’Neill has said she is very happy to “engage” with a Stormont scrutiny committee and “clarify the record” – but the Executive Office have yet to confirm if the First Minister will attend to answer questions.

Asked by the Alliance MLA Connie Egan whether she will appear before the Executive Office Committee this week Ms O’Neill said: “I said I’m very happy to engage with the committee.

“I know the committee are seeking legal advice. I look forward to seeing that, but I’m happy to clarify the record in terms of the questions that were put to me.”

Last week the News Letter asked if the First Minister and/or Junior Minister Aisling Reilly will attend the committee this week to answer questions on the recent issues over her party's handling of the McMonagle case and other concerns. There has been no response.

The Executive Office won't confirm whether First Minister Michelle O'Neill - or junior minister Aisling Reilly - will attend TEO committee this week. At their last appearance, the First Minister was accused of attempting to 'shield' Ms Reilly (left) from questioning on the Michael McMonagle case during a Stormont committee.

At the weekend, DUP leader Gavin Robinson called for Ms O’Neill to attend the committee to answer questions on Sinn Fein’s handling of child safeguarding issues.

MLAs on the committee last week agreed to send questions they would like to ask the First Minister to Assembly officials by close of business on Friday – without any commitment that the First Minister will even appear.

Questions will then be “considered” by the Executive Office which is jointly led by Michelle O’Neill.

It all comes after Sinn Fein faced questions over its handling of former press officer Michael McMonagle, who last month pleaded guilty to child sex offences.

McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, last month admitted to a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The party has also been facing questions about its handling of former Irish senator Niall O Donnghaile, a former lord mayor of Belfast, who quit the Seanad last year. It has since emerged that he left Sinn Fein after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages.

The First Minister was questioned around the O Donnghaile case during Executive Office questions at the Assembly on Monday.