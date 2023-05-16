News you can trust since 1737
Former big name in Belfast UUP breaks with old comrades to endorse his former rivals in the DUP

A former big name in the Ulster Unionist Party in Belfast has broken with his old comrades to back erstwhile rivals in the DUP.

By Adam Kula
Published 16th May 2023, 20:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 20:13 BST

Davy Browne MBE, the former group leader of the UUP in Belfast who narrowly lost the seat he had held for 34 years in the northern ward of Castle to the Greens, said he would be voting DUP in that ward.

“The DUP in north Belfast has earned the reputation to be the people’s party by virtue of their work in the community,” he said.

“We need to build unionism, not split unionism.”

Welcoming his endorsement, North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett dubbed him a “local legend” and said “it is an honour for someone of his calibre to endorse our party”.

The DUP is running two candidates in that ward, and the UUP is running one.

The Ulster Unionist press office said: “Our candidate Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston is campaigning hard to win a seat back for unionism in the Castle DEA.

“That is our focus and we won’t be distracted from it.

Davy Browne and the UUP logoDavy Browne and the UUP logo
“We would appeal to proUnion voters in Castle to give Julie-Anne their vote to maximise the chances of increasing unionist representation for the DEA.”

Meanwhile, TUV leader Jim Allister issued this appeal to voters: “If you want to be sure that your vote will never be used to empower a Sinn Fein first minister or implement the protocol, then vote TUV on Thursday.

“Vote for strength, not weakness. You won’t be disappointed.”

After the 2019 elections, the complexion of councillors across Northern Ireland was:

DUP (122 seats), Sinn Fein (105), UUP (75), SDLP (59), Alliance (53), Greens (8), and TUV (6).

