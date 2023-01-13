Former UUP councillor who likened old party to 'Alliance with flags' jumps ship to the DUP

North Down councillor Carl McClean shares a coffee with his new party leader, DUP boss Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

North Down councillor Carl McClean quit the UUP on January 2, and in an article for the News Letter a few days later, likened his old party to "Alliance with flags".

He said party is now "content to be a smaller, progressive unionist alternative" - a move he described as "a misstep, borne out of desperation".

Having earlier indicated his intention to contest the next council election as an independent, he has now announced - alongside new party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson - his decision to jump ship to the DUP.

Announcing his decision, Mr McClean said: "I have worked closely with DUP colleagues over the years on Council and am delighted to have joined the party.

He continued: "My desire is to see Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom promoted and strengthened. The case for the Union is overwhelming and support for the Union remains consistently strong, but we must strive to ensure the broadest possible support is realised. It was this desire which has always driven my political activity and the Democratic Unionist Party is the vehicle which can best achieve this."

Mr McClean added: "I would like to thank Sir Jeffrey, and members of the party at all levels for the warm welcome I have received. It was a pleasure to meet with Sir Jeffery recently and discuss our shared political values and positive vision for the future of Unionism. I look forward immensely to working under his leadership to promote positive Unionist messaging as a DUP representative"

