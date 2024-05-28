FULL TEXT: Irish government's uncut statement saying that it recognises the State of Palestine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irish government has just announced that it officially recognises Palestine as a country, joining other such declarations from Spain and Norway. Here is the text of the government’s statement, in full:

At a meeting of government today (May 28th) Ireland formally recognised the State of Palestine.

The Government recognises Palestine as a sovereign and independent state and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah.

An Ambassador of Ireland to the State of Palestine will be appointed along with a full Embassy of Ireland in Ramallah.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - Palestinian solidarity murals on the International Wall on the Falls Road, March 18, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. As of May 28, the Irish government has formally recognised the State of Palestine

The Government noted the tragic backdrop to today’s announcement and again called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

Ireland recognises the State of Palestine in the spirit of peace in a coordinated announcement with our friends and colleagues in Spain and Norway.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “This decision of Ireland is about keeping hope alive. It is about believing that a two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security.”

“We had wanted to recognise Palestine at the end of a peace process however we have made this move alongside Spain and Norway to keep the miracle of peace alive. I again call on Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel to listen to the world and stop the humanitarian catastrophe we are seeing in Gaza.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “Today’s decision by Government represents our conviction that a political path is the only way to break the cycle of dispossession, subjugation, dehumanisation, terrorism and death that has blighted the lives of Israelis and Palestinians for decades.

“Prospects for a lasting peace have never been more in peril and it is imperative we act now, alongside our likeminded partners, to protect the viability of a two-State solution and the equal rights of Palestinians and Israelis to self-determination, peace, security and dignity.”

Minister Eamon Ryan said: “What the people of Palestine ask of us is not outrageous or extravagant. If anything, it is modest. The wish to be recognised as a State like any other, to control their own affairs and to speak for themselves on the international stage. Today, Ireland recognises that wish.

