Gavin Robinson says a pro-Union team of MPs can ‘affect change’ as he backs TUV sea border bill

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said unionist must co-operate if they are to win. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has pledged his “full support” for Jim Allister’s bill to remove the Irish Sea border and restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK market.

The East Belfast MP was writing in the Orange Standard, where he said co-operation among unionists was vital if they are to “affect change” – and win at the next Assembly election in 2027.

Mr Robinson told the Orange Order publication: “I have already given Jim my full support for his Bill as have every other Unionist MP, but getting legislation changed at Westminster as an MP is not easy.

“Last year, I successfully steered a Private Members Bill through Parliament to change the law about British Citizenship. I was the first Northern Ireland MP to succeed with a Private Members Bill since Martin Smith in 1989.

“By working as a team of pro-Union MPs we can affect change and by working together we can improve the outcome for Unionism at the ballot box.

“Time keeps moving and we must keep moving with the times. The priorities and battles of my generation are different to the battles of my father and grandfather’s day. Equally the battles of the next generation will be different to what we face in 2025.

“For my part, I will lead the DUP from the front. I will set an example of working with other Unionists. I will stand foursquare to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom including removing the application of EU law in our country and the internal Irish Sea Border it creates.

“Over 2025, I will be travelling to every constituency and building a strong team of candidates who are principled and effective at delivering for their people.

“2025 will be a make or break year for Unionism. We will either work together and lay the groundwork to win in 2027 or we will fail to seize the moment and allow time and distractions to defeat us.

“By working together, we can ensure that the next generation inherits a stronger, more united Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom”.