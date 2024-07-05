General election 2024: List of MPs elected in Northern Ireland constituencies

By Roderick McMurray
Published 5th Jul 2024, 07:21 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 08:46 BST
Here are the MPs elected in each of the Northern Ireland constituencies:

1. Foyle - Colum Eastwood - SDLP - 15,647 votes - 40.8% vote share

2. South Antrim - Robin Swann - UUP - 16,311 votes - 38.0%

3. North Down - Alex Easton - Ind - 20,913 votes - 48.3%

Robin Swann, centre, of the UUP is elected in the South Antrim constituency at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt. Picture: Niall Carson/PA WireRobin Swann, centre, of the UUP is elected in the South Antrim constituency at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
4. Strangford - Jim Shannon - DUP - 15,559 votes - 40.0%

5. South Down - Chris Hazzard - SF - 19,698 votes - 43.5%

6. Newry and Armagh - Dáire Hughes - SF - 22,299 votes - 48.5%

7. Mid Ulster - Cathal Mallaghan - SF - 24,085 votes - 53.0%

8. Fermanagh and South Tyrone - Pat Cullen - SF - 24,844 votes - 48.6%

9. West Tyrone - Órfhlaith Begley - SF - 22,711 votes - 52.0%

10. Upper Bann - Carla Lockhart - DUP - 21,642 votes - 45.7%

11. Lagan Valley - Sorcha Eastwood - All - 18,618 votes - 37.9%

12. Belfast South and Mid Down - Claire Hanna -SDLP - 21,345 votes - 49.1%

13. Belfast East - Gavin Robinson - DUP - 19,894 votes - 46.6%

14. Belfast West - Paul Maskey - SF - 21,009 votes - 52.9%

15. Belfast North - John Finucane - SF - 17,674 votes - 43.7%

16. East Antrim - Sammy Wilson - DUP - 11,462 votes - 28.9%

17. North Antrim - Jim Allister - TUV - 11,642 votes - 28.3%

18. East Londonderry - Gregory Campbell – DUP – 11,506 votes – 27.9%

