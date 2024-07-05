General election 2024: List of MPs elected in Northern Ireland constituencies
1. Foyle - Colum Eastwood - SDLP - 15,647 votes - 40.8% vote share
2. South Antrim - Robin Swann - UUP - 16,311 votes - 38.0%
3. North Down - Alex Easton - Ind - 20,913 votes - 48.3%
4. Strangford - Jim Shannon - DUP - 15,559 votes - 40.0%
5. South Down - Chris Hazzard - SF - 19,698 votes - 43.5%
6. Newry and Armagh - Dáire Hughes - SF - 22,299 votes - 48.5%
7. Mid Ulster - Cathal Mallaghan - SF - 24,085 votes - 53.0%
8. Fermanagh and South Tyrone - Pat Cullen - SF - 24,844 votes - 48.6%
9. West Tyrone - Órfhlaith Begley - SF - 22,711 votes - 52.0%
10. Upper Bann - Carla Lockhart - DUP - 21,642 votes - 45.7%
11. Lagan Valley - Sorcha Eastwood - All - 18,618 votes - 37.9%
12. Belfast South and Mid Down - Claire Hanna -SDLP - 21,345 votes - 49.1%
13. Belfast East - Gavin Robinson - DUP - 19,894 votes - 46.6%
14. Belfast West - Paul Maskey - SF - 21,009 votes - 52.9%
15. Belfast North - John Finucane - SF - 17,674 votes - 43.7%
16. East Antrim - Sammy Wilson - DUP - 11,462 votes - 28.9%
17. North Antrim - Jim Allister - TUV - 11,642 votes - 28.3%
18. East Londonderry - Gregory Campbell – DUP – 11,506 votes – 27.9%
