Robin Swann has been met with a wave of cheers and applause as he arrived at the count centre in Magherafelt, where officials are totting up the votes to see if he has managed to topple the DUP’s Paul Girvan.

He was smiling broadly and hugging party activists, in scenes that appeared celebratory.

Asked if this means he has won, he said that “there’s been no announcement” but “the omens are looking good”.