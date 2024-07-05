General election 2024: South Antrim - WATCH as Robin Swann met with cheers and brimming with smiles as he arrives at count centre
Robin Swann has been met with a wave of cheers and applause as he arrived at the count centre in Magherafelt, where officials are totting up the votes to see if he has managed to topple the DUP’s Paul Girvan.
He was smiling broadly and hugging party activists, in scenes that appeared celebratory.
Asked if this means he has won, he said that “there’s been no announcement” but “the omens are looking good”.
Further updates when they come.
