Green light for A5 road project expected from Stormont executive
The BBC said that infrastructure minister John O'Dowd is expected to make an official announcement after a meeting of the executive.
A scheme to turn the road between Londonderry and the border at Aughnacloy into a dual carriageway was first approved by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2007 but it has been held up by legal challenges and uncertainty over funding.
Last week, Mr O’Dowd told the Stormont infrastructure committee that he has recommended to the executive that work should begin on the project.
“I have submitted the final papers to the executive. I have to say, it is probably one of the most comprehensive documents submitted to the executive in recent times,” he told MLAs.
“I’m hoping to get that on to the executive meeting as soon as possible for decision, and that decision for the executive is to allow me to make the formal decision to approve the scheme.
“The executive now has to make a decision as to whether they are prepared to allow me to make the formal decision to move ahead.”
