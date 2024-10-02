Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The A5 road project is today expected to be given approval by the Stormont executive, according to reports.

The BBC said that infrastructure minister John O'Dowd is expected to make an official announcement after a meeting of the executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scheme to turn the road between Londonderry and the border at Aughnacloy into a dual carriageway was first approved by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2007 but it has been held up by legal challenges and uncertainty over funding.

Last week, Mr O’Dowd told the Stormont infrastructure committee that he has recommended to the executive that work should begin on the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A5 upgrade will link Londonderry with Aughnacloy in Tyrone with a dual carriageway

“I have submitted the final papers to the executive. I have to say, it is probably one of the most comprehensive documents submitted to the executive in recent times,” he told MLAs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m hoping to get that on to the executive meeting as soon as possible for decision, and that decision for the executive is to allow me to make the formal decision to approve the scheme.