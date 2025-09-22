'Have a bit of decency' - First Minister ducks question on whether a woman can have a penis
The Sinn Fein First Minister declined to offer a direct view as to whether a woman can have male anatomy, but said that while she is a biological woman, “there are also trans women in our community”.
Timothy Gaston has repeatedly asked Ms O’Neill to define what a woman is, but she has declined to do so – instead accusing him of trying to cause “division”.
In the Assembly on Monday, the North Antrim MLA said: “First Minister on a number of occasions, both in this chamber and in committee, I have sought clarification from you in relation to biological reality, to which you refuse to answer.
“Let me put the matter to you more directly, as someone who holds office in a department with responsibility for equality – can you, as First Minister clarify, can a woman have a penis?”
Principal deputy speaker Carál Ní Chuilín appeared to say “For God’s sake”, before Ms O’Neill rose to her feet to say “That’s absolutely ridiculous, and you're making a show of yourself.
“You.. are fascinated with the definition of a woman. I think that says a lot about you”. Mr Gaston responded: “At the weekend, the DUP leader rightly attacked those who refuse to accept biological reality. Yet you head a department alongside [deputy First Minister] Miss Pengelly, which retains its links with the discredited Stonewall organisation. Let me ask you directly. Stonewall believes that a woman can have a penis. First Minister, once again, do you?”
The Sinn Fein minister responded: “I think I'm going to have to help you out, maybe with a bit of a biology lesson. I was born a biological baby girl. I grew into a teenager, and I'm now a fully fledged woman.
“There are also trans women in our community, and if women can be supportive and inclusive of trans women, then you should also. But I fear, like the trans community fear, all you're interested in is stoking up fear and tensions and hurt. Have a bit of sensitivity, have a bit of decency”.
Sinn Fein ministers are currently awaiting the outcome of legal action brought by the Equality Commission to establish whether the definition of terms like man and woman mean the same in NI as in the rest of the UK.