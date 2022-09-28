Ireland’s Future summit: Senior unionist tells News Letter there is merit to idea of holding mirror-image gathering to air pro-Union arguments

The event on Saturday will take place in Dublin’s huge 3Arena and is titled ‘Together We Can’, organised by a pro-Irish unity group called Ireland’s Future.

It is billed as “the biggest ever conversation on Irish unity” (though organisers yesterday declined to say how many tickets have been sold so far), and it follows a long string of other Ireland’s Future events across the island.

It will feature international speakers as well as Irish ones, and the organisation has sought to include people from pro-Union backgrounds in its events.

A flyer for the upcoming Ireland's Future summit

As well as film and TV star James Nesbitt (who hails from a Protestant background and used to belong to a loyalist marching band: Ballymena Young Conquerors Flute Band), two young Belfast men from unionist backgrounds – Andrew Clarke and Peter Adair – will also be speaking at Saturday’s gathering.

Mr Elliott was first elected to the Assembly in 2003 and served as leader of the UUP from 2010 to 2012.

Currently a UUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, he was asked his view on the idea that unionists should be ready to engage in discussions about a possible united Ireland.

“I don’t believe there’s any point in that,” he said.

“Because, obviously, we’re unionists. I don’t see why we should be getting involved in that at all. I’m just wondering why you’d do it if you’re a unionist.

“I’m happy to extol the benefits of Northern Ireland being part of the UK – more than happy – and to have that debate ... but not on the basis of there being a united Ireland.”

On the subject of unionists mimicking the ‘Together We Can’ summit with a similar event of their own, he said: “There’s certainly a good point in that. There may be an idea there for the future.

“Absolutely – I don’t see why not.

“I have been saying for a long time we need to be looking at unionism into the future, not just taking a short-term view of it, so there’s merit in that.”

Saturday’s event begins at 1pm, and includes addresses from Mary Lou McDonald and Leo Varadkar, as well as messages “from the diaspora” in the form of statements from overseas politicians with Irish roots.

This will include Martin J Walsh, a former American labour secretary and mayor of Boston, and US congressman Brendan Boyle (both of the Democratic Party).

