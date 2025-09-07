Large crowds turned out to cheer and applaud the Irish Guards as they marched through east Belfast today, as they laid their regimental colours in St Mark's Church, Dundela.

Some 200 of the regiment are in Northern Ireland this weekend to mark 125 years since their formation.

They were formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria to acknowledge the bravery of Irish soldiers during the Boer War.

About 35% of the 500 soldiers in the regiment come from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Historically they were responsible for guarding royal palaces, which they still do ceremonially.

In recent years they have deployed in the Middle East, Africa, Iraq and Sudan. More recently they have been involved in training Ukrainian recruits on Operation Interflex and in nations across Africa.

To the delight of onlookers in east Belfast today, the regiment's mascot Seamus the Irish Wolfhound led the Irish Guards Band as they played their bagpipes, brass, clarinets and drums to perfection.

Despite rainy conditions, large crowds offered prolonged cheers and clapping as the parade passed.

The Irish Guards were on parade today as they were laying down their regimental colours at St. Mark's Parish Church in Dundela, East Belfast. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Around 100 Irish Guards in three columns marched in perfect timing, their boots stomping the ground in unison as they clutched their SA80 rifles.

Crowds cheered and applauded as they marched past in their signal red tunics and towering bearskins hats, closely followed by around 100 army cadets.

The parade began at Campbell College where it proceeded to a service at St Mark's Church, Dundela, where the regiment was laying up an important set of colours presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II.

It is the only location outside of London where the regiment has laid up their colours.

Around 100 Irish Guards in their famous red tunics and bearskin hats paraded in east Belfast today. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Among the hymns sung were the ancient Irish 'Be thou my vision' as well as the famous, 'I vow to thee, my country'.

A Regimental Slow March took place before the ceremony of the Laying Up of Colours, followed by fanfares.

In the sermon, Rector Rev Canon Dr Helene T Steed told how four men of the parish from the regiment died in service during WWI and WWII.

"These Colours embrace stories of camaraderie and friendship, of jovial experiences and laughter,” she said.

“But there is more to them. These Colours hold deep significance as they symbolise courage, sacrifice, and service to the regiment.

"They accompanied Irish Guardsmen on tours of Afghanistan and Iraq, from 2009 to 2022. They tell stories of loyal obedience, bravery and dedication, as well as of trepidation and suffering.

"It is therefore right and proper, it is our duty to recognise the poignant cost and sorrow of which these Colours speak as we recall the seven soldiers and a military dog who were killed in the line of duty."

"We also recognise the toll beyond the battlefield: that of injured bodies and minds. The hidden cost of loyal, obedient service. These stories are woven into the fabric of these Colours. Stories to be remembered and honoured.”

Canon Steed also noted that the Latin Motto of the regiment "Quis Separabit? Who can separate us?" comes from St Paul’s Letter to the Roman. In the letter, Paul asks: ‘Who can separate us from the love of Christ?’ which she enjoined the soldiers to remember in times of trial.

Earlier today the regiment issued a heartfelt thanks to the huge crowds who turned out to see them perform an historic first - a parade through the streets of Bangor on Saturday.

Thousands turned out to see the regiment exercise their historic right to parade through the city, which was conferred on them in 2022.

They also performed a static concert afterwards outside at the Town Hall.

Speaking on social media afterward, the Band of the Irish Guards thanked all those who attended.

"Thank you to all who supported us in Bangor for the Ards and North Down Freedom Parade yesterday and those who stayed for our concert at Bangor Castle Gardens!" it said.