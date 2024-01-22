Irish Sea border: Government position has been made 'very clear' to the DUP - PM spokesperson
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told journalists: “We continue to believe there is a strong basis for restoration of power sharing, as we’ve consistently said we remain hopeful that it can be fixed. We will continue to speak to all parties in Northern Ireland to that end because the people of Northern Ireland expect and deserve locally elected decision makers. Obviously these are sensitive and complex areas and so we’ll continue to have discussions with all parties”.
Asked if the government won’t change its position on Irish sea border and money for Northern Ireland, the PM’s spokesperson said: “We’ve been very clear with the DUP on our position, and with other parties as well. Of course we’ll listen to them, but I wouldn’t get into the detail of private conversations.”
On what the government is considering as its next steps – the government said it has legal duties – but is focused on a return of the institutions.
"We think there is a strong basis for a restoration of power sharing, that is our focus. Obviously there are statutory duties that fall on the government, but beyond those our focus is on continuing to discuss and to listen to the parties to ensure we can get Stormont up and running”, the Number 10 spokesperson said.
