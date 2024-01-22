The government says it is aware of its legal responsibilities but is focused on restoring the institutions – and says it has made its position to the DUP “very clear” when asked if Number 10 would change its position on the Irish Sea border.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen signed a deal in Windsor last year to modify the Northern Ireland Protocol. No fundamental changes to the Windsor Framework are on the table.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told journalists: “We continue to believe there is a strong basis for restoration of power sharing, as we’ve consistently said we remain hopeful that it can be fixed. We will continue to speak to all parties in Northern Ireland to that end because the people of Northern Ireland expect and deserve locally elected decision makers. Obviously these are sensitive and complex areas and so we’ll continue to have discussions with all parties”.

Asked if the government won’t change its position on Irish sea border and money for Northern Ireland, the PM’s spokesperson said: “We’ve been very clear with the DUP on our position, and with other parties as well. Of course we’ll listen to them, but I wouldn’t get into the detail of private conversations.”

