Irish 'weaponised for 100 years by republicans' says UUP, as party labels £145k dual-language signs at Belfast Grand Central Station a dereliction of duty for cash-strapped Stormont

The Irish language has been “weaponised for over 100 years by elements within republicanism” and used to “reinforce division across Northern Ireland”, the UUP has said.

The party’s comments came as it lashed out a decision to spend £145,000 on new dual-language signs in Belfast’s recently-opened Grand Central Station – a move the Ulster Unionists branded a dereliction of duty at time when Stormont is strapped for cash.

The Translink-owned station opened in autumn last year; last week, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announced she'd allocated the six-figure sum of public money to replace English-language signs there with dual-language versions.

The UUP has now taken aim at that decision, highlighting that the Department for Infrastructure already cuts back on bread and butter programmes such as road repairs and traffic safety schemes due to spending woes.

The new £340m Grand Central Station in Belfast opened its doors on September 8, 2024, yet is already to have £145,000 of public spent to add new Irish language signs.

Stated a spokesman: “The Ulster Unionist Party has always been clear that we have no issues with use of the Irish or Ulster Scots languages by those who choose to learn and speak [them].

“We have always emphasised our concerns regarding the costs of implementing legislation and other language provisions, particularly at a time when finances across the Executive table are particularly restricted.

"For ministers to choose multilingual signage over other vital services is simply a dereliction of duty. If the Health Minister decided that every location used for health and social services provision were to be given multilingual signage, the cost would impact directly on the ability to deliver essential healthcare solutions. This is the same for every minister around the Executive table.”

Reinforcing that the Irish language shouldn’t be threatening, the spokesman went on to argue it has nonetheless been wielded as weapon by some republicans.

The logo of the Ulster Unionist Party.

“It is also very important to recognise how the Irish language, which should not be seen as a threat to anyone, has been weaponised for over 100 years by elements within republicanism,” he stated.

Quoting a line of dialogue from last year’s biopic of republican rappers Kneecap, the spokesman said: “It would be remiss not to recognise the sense of unease created within elements of our community when a narrative has been created and enforced that “every word of Irish spoken is like another bullet being fired in the struggle for Irish freedom”.

“Such language, backed by the sense that elements within republicanism still use the Irish language to reinforce division across Northern Ireland, do nothing to make many feel that the language is inclusive or welcoming for all.

"Perhaps if republican leadership were to take ownership of the abuse and weaponisation of the Irish language, both historical and more recent, there would be less mistrust and concern in many quarters.

Belfast's Grand Central Station. Photo: PressEye

"Ultimately in this instance, it is for the Minister for Infrastructure to explain the rationale behind her decision to allocate this expenditure, at a time when her department is cutting back on road safety programmes.”

The party’s comments came shortly after other unionists said the Grand Central sign decision would be interrogated at an Executive committee meeting this week.