Tony Blair’s record on “backroom deals” for the IRA and “appeasing” terrorism to keep a 'Peace process' moving, make him a suspect figure to help lead a transitional government in Gaza, it is claimed.

UUP Belfast Agreement talks team member Lord Empey and victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson were speaking after the former UK Prime Minister was named as a proposed member of an new international body to govern Gaza.

They were speaking after UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted Blair’s role in brokering the 1998 Good Friday Agreement as he backed his involvement.

The peace plan for Gaza, agreed by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposes an immediate end to fighting, the release within 72 hours of all Israeli hostages - in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans. It also says Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza, and leaves the door open for an eventual Palestinian state. Hamas officials have not yet commented on the plan.

Prime Minister Tony Blair (right) poses for photographs inside 10 Downing Street, with leader of Northern Ireland's Sinn Fein party Gerry Adams before talks in London in 2005. Photo: PA

It would see Gaza governed by a temporary committee of Palestinians and international experts, overseen by an international transitional body, chaired by Trump and including Blair.

Mr Streeting said some people would "raise eyebrows" about Blair's involvement due to his legacy in Iraq. But he added that Blair had "also had an incredible legacy in Northern Ireland of bringing together sworn enemies to build a peace that has lasted".

However Kenny Kenny Donaldson, director of Troubles victims group SEFF, said that the speculation about Blair's role was "chilling".

"Contrary to the propagandists, we do not have Peace in Northern Ireland, we have a standoff," he said.

The front men of the Ulster Unionist Party speak to the media outside Downing Street following their talks with Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1997, during which Trimble pleaded with Mr Blair to think twice before inviting Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams to London. Photo: PA

"Tony Blair's approach to Northern Ireland was that the ends justified his means."

"Many people internationally admire his cavalier attitude in appeasing terrorism to keep a 'Peace and Political process' moving.

"But what is the legacy for innocent victims?" he asked. "Botched decommissioning, OTR letters of Comfort, Royal Prerogatives of Mercy, the suspected protection of key personnel within terror movements, some of whom diversified into politics."

He also questioned deals he did with Libya which have to date "thwarted" compensation for victims of Semtex supplied to the IRA by Col Gadaffi.

Lord Empey expressed concern that Mr Blair changed the Belfast Agreement at St Andrews without the consent of its signatories.

The full extent of his "backroom" deals with Sinn Fein on 'letters of comfort' and Royal pardons "are still not known to this day" he said.

And while Sinn Fein struck a deal with the UK, many middle east stakeholders "don't believe Israel has any right to exist".

It is also inevitable that Hamas will re-emerge under a different name in Gaza, he added.

UUP Justice spokesperson, Doug Beattie said he had never been a fan of Trump, but said his plan has "a roadmap to end the killing and secure a two-state solution".

It has some principles, if developed, that are in line with UUP policy on the issue, he added.

But SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP was "deeply concerned” about the role of Trump himself and Tony Blair in any body overseeing Gaza.