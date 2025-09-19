'It is an obscenity' - Jim Allister MP attacks Dublin's joint role in designing the new legacy structures for Northern Ireland given that Ireland facilitated IRA murderers

​Dublin’s “co-design” role in the government’s latest legacy proposals is an “obscenity” – and many victims of Provisional IRA violence would be alive today but for the facilitation of their murderers by the Republic, Jim Allister has said.

​The TUV leader says he could not recommend that any victim engages with the new legacy commission, describing it as a sham.

Meanwhile, UUP MP Robin Swann has accused the government of attempting to avoid democratic scrutiny in Parliament by making the announcement to the media, rather than to MPs.

Reacting to the news, North Antrim MP Mr Allister said: “Many victims of the IRA would be alive today but for the facilitation of their murderers by the Republic. The sanctuary, safe houses, training grounds, explosives, collusion and refusal of extradition all enabled and sustained the IRA murder campaign.

“Thus, allowing the Government of the Republic to co-design the legacy proposals is an obscenity. An obscenity which makes unionist buy-in impossible.

“Once more the Govt has failed innocent victims to prioritise placating Dublin and republicanism, while all the time the Republic continues to protect its terrorist-supporting past from any scrutiny.

“Even Sir Declan Morgan and Peter Sheridan, it seems, have been sacrificed to make way for Dublin approved stooges.

“As for veterans, they will again be scapegoated which terrorists laugh all the way to their next terrorfest celebration with the First Minister for Provos.

“I could not recommend any innocent victim to give this sham any credibility by participating in it. Other unionist leaders should equally stand strong against this betrayal.”

South Antrim MP Robin Swann has written to the Speaker of the House of Commons to express his concern about the manner of Mr Benn’s announcement.

“I see this as nothing but contempt for the democratic accountability process. It is also notable, and now looks to be deliberate, that he waited until the start of the Conference Recess, when Parliament was not sitting.