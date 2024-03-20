Jeffrey Donaldson wishes outgoing Leo Varadkar well despite 'sharp' differences on Protocol

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Varadkar surprised the press corp this afternoon by suddenly quitting, saying his reasons were partly personal, but “mainly political”.

Link to his full address, here:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in Lisburn, Friday February 3, 2023

Sir Jeffrey said in a statement: “Leo Varadkar and I were very often on different ends of the political spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We differed on the Republic of Ireland’s approach to legacy, and sharply differed on his approach and attitude on the Protocol and the constitutional future of Northern Ireland. Where we differed we did so respectfully.

“There were other areas where we were able to work together on matters of mutual benefit for both our countries.

“I wish Mr Varadkar well as he steps down from leadership.”

This contrasts with the comments of DUP peer Lord Dodds:

Meanwhile UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “The sudden announcement from Mr Varadkar that he is to step down as both Taoiseach and leader of his party has come as a surprise to us all.

"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to wish Mr Varadkar every success in the future.