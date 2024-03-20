Jeffrey Donaldson wishes outgoing Leo Varadkar well despite 'sharp' differences on Protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has wished departing taoiseach Leo Varadkar well, despite their “sharp” difference on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
By Adam Kula
Published 20th Mar 2024, 15:39 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 15:52 GMT
Mr Varadkar surprised the press corp this afternoon by suddenly quitting, saying his reasons were partly personal, but “mainly political”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in Lisburn, Friday February 3, 2023DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in Lisburn, Friday February 3, 2023
Sir Jeffrey said in a statement: “Leo Varadkar and I were very often on different ends of the political spectrum.

"We differed on the Republic of Ireland’s approach to legacy, and sharply differed on his approach and attitude on the Protocol and the constitutional future of Northern Ireland. Where we differed we did so respectfully.

“There were other areas where we were able to work together on matters of mutual benefit for both our countries.

“I wish Mr Varadkar well as he steps down from leadership.”

This contrasts with the comments of DUP peer Lord Dodds:

Meanwhile UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “The sudden announcement from Mr Varadkar that he is to step down as both Taoiseach and leader of his party has come as a surprise to us all.

"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to wish Mr Varadkar every success in the future.

"We look forward to working with his successor in a constructive manner, fostering good relationships."

