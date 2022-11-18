North Antrim MP Ian Paisley did, however, highlight the “United Kingdom’s economic strength” and the benefits for Northern Ireland.

After speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Paisley said in a statement: “By being part of the Union, Northern Ireland benefits from the United Kingdom’s economic strength whether that is the triple-lock on pensions, the NHS, welfare supports, energy support payments or as we witnessed in the pandemic via the furlough scheme.

"Whilst we will be critical of individual scheme details, we must recognise the broader massive benefits for Northern Ireland.

Ian Paisley highlighted the benefits of the Union in his Commons remarks

“Overall this budget is challenging for households in Northern Ireland and made more difficult due to the poor planning by the former finance minister who failed to set a budget for Northern Ireland despite starting the process in October 2021.

"Departments face a £650 million black hole partially due to poor budget management by the Sinn Fein finance minister as well as the Treasury envelope.”

Sinn Fein, meanwhile, have consistently criticised the DUP for preventing the formation of an executive and the passing of a budget amid its ongoing protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Paisley continued: “We welcome the retention of the pensions triple-lock and the commitments to develop our tech sector in Northern Ireland as well as reduce regulation in other sectors, but unless we have the protocol replaced, in many cases Northern Ireland will not be able to benefit from these measures.”

He added: “I recognise that the government has listened and revised their initial £100 payment for oil users by increasing it to £200 and making it available to all households. This is imperfect but at least there is movement. We now need a clear timetable for this roll-out and the £400 electricity payment.