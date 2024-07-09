Jim Allister could give a financial boost to Nigel Farage's Reform UK - but will he?
The North Antrim TUV MP could also ensure that Reform receives much more public money than the DUP, who have fallen below the six MPs needed to avoid a cap.
It all hinges on Westminster’s funding model for political parties – known as Short Money. Parties with five or fewer MPs have their funding capped – which means that Reform’s five MPs wouldn’t be enough to benefit from a financial boost based on the size of their vote.
However, if Jim Allister takes his seat as a Reform UK MP – the party would benefit from £44.53 for every 200 votes gained by the party. Mr Farage’s party won around four million votes at the general election, making the cap it faces with just five MPs particularly relevant to it.
The News Letter has asked the TUV whether or not Mr Allister will take the Reform whip.
TUV and Reform UK have an electoral arrangement whereby they have agreed to operate a common whip on issues such as the Irish Sea border, taxation and immigration.
Short Money is made available to all opposition parties in the House of Commons that secured either two seats, or one seat and more than 150,000 votes, at the previous General Election.
But the amount available is capped for those with less than six MPs.
Short Money is not available to Sinn Fein as their members have not sworn the oath. A separate scheme, Representative Money, was introduced in 2006 for parties whose members of parliament had not taken the oath.
