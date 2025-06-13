Jim Allister questions the appointment of Baroness Nuala O'Loan to Pat Finucane public inquiry

​Jim Allister has questioned the appointment of Baroness Nuala O’Loan to the Finucane inquiry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Antrim MLA said it raised questions of “perceived impartiality”.

The former Police Ombudsman, speaking in the Lords in 2015, said that the arguments against a public inquiry into the killing are “not even persuasive, let alone convincing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is now common knowledge that many other people died at the hands of terrorists because of the involvement of state agents in one way or another in these murders and the protection of those who committed them,” she said.

Baroness Nuala O'Loan (pictured here in 2013) has been appointed to assist the Finucane inquiry

In 2020, she told the Lords “such criminal activity by agents of the state, and the failure by the state to prevent and investigate crime impartially and effectively, is very damaging to the whole criminal justice system”.

Mr Allister said he had written to the Northern Ireland Secretary to object to her appointment, saying that he was “not questioning Baroness O’Loan’s professionalism”, but that this was “not the case for her”.

Mr Allister said she has been “personally and publicly invested in the Finucane case for nearly two decades,” going back to her time as ombudsman, and had been an “advocate for the very process she has now been appointed to help direct”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had “already formed a view on… the alleged failures of state agencies” he said, adding: “To now place her in a formal advisory role – after so many years of active and vocal involvement – compromises the credibility of the inquiry before it has even begun. This is not a matter of legal competence, but of perceived impartiality, which is essential if justice is to be seen to be done.”