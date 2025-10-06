Jim Dixon served his community "in agony" as a “genuine” Christian for 38 years after being maimed in the Enniskillen Bomb, his funeral heard today.

The world was shocked when the IRA bomb attack on Remembrance Sunday in Enniskillen in 1987 killed 12 and left nearly 70 injured – Jim among them.

A family notice said the Enniskillen man died peacefully on 2 October 2025 at the South West Acute Hospital, leaving his wife Anna, children Suzanne (Jeff), Sharon (Gordon) and Serena (Stephen) – as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mourners at Enniskillen Independent Methodist Church heard he was a hardworking businessman, a talented organist, passionate evangelist and compassionate friend and mentor.

Lee McDowell from the Ely Centre in Enniskillen – a victims group Jim chaired for many years – said he often described himself as "a proud Irishman, a unionist and a Gaelic-speaking Christian from Clones”.

Jim’s cousin, Rev John Dickson, recounted that when he was 15 he told his family he would marry Anna; however it took many years to persuade her.

He also told how his daughters were mortified when "thrifty” Jim bought a “battered” van at auction and converted it into a "motorhome” for their holidays.

Rev Dickson also told how bombs blew the windows of Jim's Newtownbutler home out 11 times in 18 months before he took his family to Enniskillen.

Jim Dixon served his community "in agony" as a true Christian for 38 years after being maimed in the Enniskillen Bomb, his funeral has heard. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Doctors once said he could not walk his daughter, Sharon, down the aisle due to frail health. However, as "a remarkable testimony to his determination," he did just that – leaning on his trademark blackthorn walking stick as he did so.

Mr McDowell said that for the last 20 years, Jim had been "a faithful friend and a beacon of genuine Christianity".

Jim showed up daily at the centre until his health no longer allowed it, he said.

He led by example with consistent hard work behind the scenes for decades. "Often you could tell he was in agony."

Lee said Jim gave "his undivided attention and respect when talking to you," always making you feel valued.

And he had the unique ability to "tell you off – challenge you – and encourage you at the same time”.

"He gave people second chances even when they did not believe in themselves."

He often said: "This country will never change unless people speak to each other with compassion, love and respect."

Lee added: "To know Jim was to be changed by Jim."

Another friend, Alan Crawford, said the last words he heard from Jim were, “I am looking forward to a world without pain”.

Pastor Samuel Aiken said that in his last days "he sang hymns, quoted scripture and prayed" as normal.

Just like St Paul, he "fought a good fight… finished the race… and kept the faith."

He concluded: "Jim's greatest concern wasn’t who you voted for, what level of society you belong to or what your bank balance is, but did you know you were saved and going to heaven.