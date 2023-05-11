Joe Biden tells audience: 'I visited Ireland to deter the Brits from screwing around'

He did not elaborate on what he meant, except to say his remarks were about the “Irish Accords” and ensuring Britain “didn’t walk away from their commitments”.

He made the comments at a Democratic National Committee reception event at a private home in New York on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Biden has become well-known for his difficulties with public speaking.

Joe Biden, pictured during his visit to the island of Ireland

His Irish visit began with a speech in Belfast on April 12 where he sounded at times barely audible, even to media stood directly in front of the podium, before suddenly leaping in volume halfway through his address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to invite the Irish people to help him “lick the world”. Full details here:

Here is the White House’s official transcript of his remarks on Wednesday (our emphasis):

"Look, one of the things that I think is — I was raised in a family that I don’t think the fundamental principles that — that we were taught are any different if my mom had been — had been “Bidenopoulos” instead of Finnegan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She taught us that — and I mean this sincerely; I mean it from the bottom of my heart, and Father knows this. My mother used to say, ‘Joey, nobody is better than you, and everyone is your equal.’

"No — and if anything went down, ‘Just get up, Joe. Just get up. Never bend. Never bow.’ Real simple propositions with my mom. And she was a sweet woman, and butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth except if you crossed one of her kids.

“But all kidding aside, the basic fundamental values that I find is that most ethnic communities are similar.

“And one of the things — I got to go back — not what I had planned on talking about, but I got to go back to Ireland for the — for the — the Irish Accords, to make sure they weren’t — the Brits didn’t screw around and Northern Ireland didn’t walk away from their commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I went back to my — my mother’s mother’s ancestral home in Ballina, which is in County Mayo in Ireland.