Johnson faces renewed calls to stand down

The beleaguered Prime Minister, under fire over lockdown parties in Whitehall, sought to rally Downing Street staff with a line from The Lion King, telling them “Change is good”.

But he was hit with a fifth resignation in less than 24 hours when Elena Narozanski, a special adviser in the No 10 policy unit, walked out.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid made clear he disagreed with Mr Johnson’s attack on Sir Keir when he accused the Labour leader of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons

And backbencher Aaron Bell became the latest Tory MP to declare publicly that they have submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in their leader.

In a statement, he said: “The breach of trust that events in No 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable.”

In an emotional intervention in the Commons on Monday following the publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties, Mr Bell asked Mr Johnson if he thought he was a “fool” for following Covid restrictions at his grandmother’s funeral.

Other Tory MPs are expected to consider over the weekend whether to write to the chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady in an attempt to force a leadership contest.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, London. Picture date: Thursday February 3, 2022.

In an apparent move to head off further dissent, Mr Johnson has written to Tory MPs promising them a greater role in policy-making with a “direct line” into No 10.

The Prime Minister wrote to them yesterday insisting he was committed to change.

Addressed “Dear colleague”, Mr Johnson says in the letter he is “committed to improving the way 10 Downing Street, and Government more broadly works”, promising further updates in the coming days.

This will include working with Sir Graham Brady, the 1922 chair, and his colleagues to re-establish backbench policy committees.

“I want these policy committees to play an important role in generating ideas and discussion and so I encourage colleagues from across the party to get involved,” Mr Johnson wrote.

“I understand the deep importance of engaging with colleagues in Parliament and listening to your views and that is why I want colleagues to have a direct line into 10 Downing Street.”

He said Andrew Griffith, the MP who is taking over as director of policy after the resignation of Mr Johnson’s long-time adviser Munira Mirza, will provide “whatever engagement and support is necessary to make this a success”.

The latest turmoil was triggered by the shock resignation on Thursday of Mr Johnson’s long-standing policy chief Munira Mirza over his refusal to withdraw his “scurrilous” accusation about Sir Keir.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Javid indicated that he agreed with Chancellor Rishi Sunak who said he would not have made those remarks.

Mr Javid told reporters: “Keir Starmer, when he was running the DPP, did a good job and he should be respected for it, it is a tough job and he deserved absolute respect for that. But the Prime Minister has also come out and clarified those remarks, and that is important.”

Asked if the Prime Minister still had his support, Mr Javid said: “Of course he does. Absolutely.”

However, his intervention will only fuel speculation over how much support the Prime Minister really enjoys from members of his top team.

Ms Mirza’s resignation was followed by the announcement that three more of the most senior figures in No 10 – chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and director of communications Jack Doyle – were also leaving.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said the departures had all been agreed before Ms Mirza tendered her resignation and that they were leaving by mutual consent.

All three were to some extent implicated in the controversy over parties during lockdown.

Mr Reynolds organised the notorious “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden while Mr Doyle was reportedly at at least one of the gatherings now under investigation by the police.

While Mr Rosenfield did not join until after most of the events had taken place, he has been criticised over the Government’s initial response to the report that there had been no breach of the rules.