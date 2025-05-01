Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast City Council is set tonight to discuss the forthcoming performance of Belfast band Kneecap on council land in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band has come under international scrutiny after footage emerged of the band apparently voicing support for Hamas and Hezbollah during a concern and urging listeners to kill Tory MPs.

The band has since said the clips were taken out of context and "weaponised" and do not represent their views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Belfast Lord Mayor, Alderman Jim Rodgers said last night that he believes the council should stop the band performing on its playing fields on Boucher Road at the Belfast Vital event planned for August

Kneecap member DJ Provai reading a book of quotes from Hezbollah founder Hassan Nasrallah, from Kneecap Twitter account

"I feel that, in view of what has happened, the last thing that we need is for this group to take over the playing fields," he said. You never know what they might put out from the stage if they get the green light - that's why I'm very hesitant for it to go ahead.

"But certainly I'm aware that myself and a number of other councillors have received emails and text messages and phone calls from people who are up in arms about our own playing fields being used by this organization.

"I am very much opposed to it, because who do these people think they are? We are supposed to be city fathers and setting an example and it's important that their record is taken into account rather than a nod and a wink to allow them to get the use of our playing fields.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However with unionist councillors in a minority on the council, it seems possible the performance may go ahead.

A spokesperson for the council said elected members may raise the matter during a full council meeting tonight.

They added: “Elected members granted permission to MCD Productions in June 2024 to hold up to six concerts at Boucher Road Playing Fields during a four-week period between mid-August and mid-September in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

“Use of the venue for these events is managed via a legal agreement between the council and the promoter. Events programming remains a matter for the organisers.