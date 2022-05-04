Latest poll ‘should be wake-up call to unionists’

The University of Liverpool poll shows Sinn Fein on 26.6% with the DUP languishing behind in joint second place with Alliance on 18%.

A DUP spokesperson said that if this is reflected in the actual vote tomorrow then Sinn Fein’s plan for a border poll “will be advanced”.

Only the DUP can stop Sinn Fein winning the election, the party spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

lliance Party Leader Naomi Long

“A first preference vote for any other unionist party will help Sinn Fein win. There is nothing more scary, nothing more frightening than Sinn Fein having the most seats in Stormont and pursuing their stated plans for a divisive border poll as Northern Ireland will be distracted from the issues that really matter.

“The truth is that this election is a choice – if you want real action to reduce cost-of-living pressures, fix our health system and create more jobs you must vote DUP to help us deliver.

“If you vote for any party other than the DUP you will get the advancement of a divisive border poll,” the DUP spokesperson added.

Alliance are heading for a huge surge in support according to the findings of the University of Liverpool poll.

The party, headed by Naomi Long, has seen support rise from a previous poll last month of 14.6% to 18.2% in the current poll, which is the same level as the DUP.

Mrs Long said the Alliance Party was now on the cusp of making history in the politics of Northern Ireland.

“The last set of elections proved if enough people vote Alliance in any constituency, they will get an an Alliance representative after this election. There’s no doubt people are disillusioned with the system but they are sick of the chaos and gridlock they have seen from the largest parties. Alliance has been engaging with people right across Northern Ireland. People just want to see solutions and that’s what we’re trying to bring,” she said.

The Alliance leader continued: “If people want to send a message – about their desire for a politics which delivers for people, about backing a party who will get on with governing alongside others and about a progressive Northern Ireland where everyone is treated equally – then Alliance is the party for them to back.”

Meanwhile, former Alliance councillor for Lisburn and Castlereagh, Geraldine Rice, has announced she is backing TUV candidate Andrew Girvin in South Belfast.