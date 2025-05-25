A leader of the Belfast Jewish community has affirmed Kemi Badenoch's concerns that UK criticism of Israel has led to “terrorist cheers”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer and his French and Canadian counterparts condemned Israeli's “egregious” actions in Gaza.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Sir Keir's criticism should have been done "in a way that does not have Hamas cheering".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Badenoch said Hamas is still holding 58 Israeli hostages, adding: "We want a two-state solution but we cannot have a terrorist state [Hamas] running one of those."

Michael Black, Deputy Chair of the Belfast Jewish Community, believes Israel's allies should critisize it in private, to avoid emboldening terrorist groups such as Hamas.

Michael Black, Deputy Chairman of the Belfast Jewish Community, said it was "never a good sign when a terrorist organisation welcomes what a British government is saying".

The criticism should have been "behind closed doors" he believes.

Media coverage of the Gaza issue is not helping, he says.

"A UN director said 14,000 babies were going to die in Gaza in 48 hours - but then had to retract it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch says Sir Keir Starmer's public criticism of Israel has caused cheering from terrorists.

"But the media went ahead and published ridiculous commentary on the figures anyway."

According to the Times of Israel, a new poll of Israelis found 55% of respondents believe their Prime Minister's main goal is to stay in power, with just 36% saying it was the return of Israeli hostages.

Mr Black said he knew nothing about the poll "but if that is true, it is a disgrace, obviously".

"None of us are comfortable with the fact that humanitarian supplies weren't going into Gaza. But we forget there are already substantial supplies inside - but under the control of Hamas."

The wider context is rarely considered, he believes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ever since the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem made a pact with Hitler to get rid of Jews - and 1948 - there has been a desire to get rid of Israel.

"Israel would have been very happy with a two state solution - but Hamas wants to destroy Israel entirely.