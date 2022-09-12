Leftist MLA boycotts Stormont tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Left wing Assembly member Gerry Carroll refused to attend the special sitting of Stormont on Monday because he believed it was a ceremony which “uncritically supports the monarchy.”
The People Before Profit MLA said he respected those who wishes to mourn at this time but his party had made the decision “not to partake in official political events which celebrate the life of a past monarch, or the introduction of a sucessor.”
The West Belfast Asssembly member continued: “During the cost of living crisis, when more and more people are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table, it is obscene that millions will be spent on a lavish coronation ceremony for a future monarch.
“We believe the time has come to move beyond an institution which is outdated and unequal, and to begin an honest conversation about the society around us.”
Most Popular
-
1
Harry thanks Queen for ‘sound advice’ in emotional tribute
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute, led by King Charles III
-
3
King Charles and Camilla to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday
-
4
Petrol bombing carried out in Millisle - no one injured in attack
-
5
Phillip Rainey Omagh funeral: Mourners hear that holding his newborn son was ‘the proudest moment’ of his life
In the line with the party’s anti-monarchy stance, People Before Profit councillors at Belfast City Council boycotted Sunday’s special council meeting which was called to send cross-party messages of condolences from councillors.
In a statement the PBP councillors said: “People Before Profit respects those who wish to mourn at this time but we are disappointed by some of the mainstream political parties here, who fawn uncritically over the monarchy, and fail to point out the role it has played in spearheading British imperialism and colonialism over the centuries, as well as copperfastening the kind of inequality today.”