Leftist MLA boycotts Stormont tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The People Before Profit MLA said he respected those who wishes to mourn at this time but his party had made the decision “not to partake in official political events which celebrate the life of a past monarch, or the introduction of a sucessor.”

The West Belfast Asssembly member continued: “During the cost of living crisis, when more and more people are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table, it is obscene that millions will be spent on a lavish coronation ceremony for a future monarch.

“We believe the time has come to move beyond an institution which is outdated and unequal, and to begin an honest conversation about the society around us.”

Gerry Carroll from People Before Profit. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

In the line with the party’s anti-monarchy stance, People Before Profit councillors at Belfast City Council boycotted Sunday’s special council meeting which was called to send cross-party messages of condolences from councillors.