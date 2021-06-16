Like father like son for Dunne family as councillor co-opted as DUP MLA
DUP Leader Edwin Poots MLA has announced that councillor Stephen Dunne will be co-opted as a North Down DUP MLA to replace his father, Gordon, who will be stepping down from his role in Stormont due to ill health.
Mr Poots said: “These are difficult circumstances, and our prayers are very much with Gordon and the wider Dunne family at this time of illness. Gordon has been a first-class representative and MLA.”
He continued: “Stephen knows the issues and brings a youthful energy and passion to the role. He will be a tireless advocate, having served both as a councillor and as a constituency worker in North Down. Importantly, Stephen has a proven track record of delivery for constituents and will be a superb addition to the DUP Assembly team in Stormont.”
Stephen Dunne said it was an “honour” to replace his father who has served as an elected representative for over 30 years, adding: “I have big shoes to fill in the Northern Ireland Assembly, but I will do my best to build on his work over many years.”