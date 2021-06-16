Like father like son for Dunne family as councillor co-opted as DUP MLA

Gordon Dunne and son Stephen. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye .

Mr Poots said: “These are difficult circumstances, and our prayers are very much with Gordon and the wider Dunne family at this time of illness. Gordon has been a first-class representative and MLA.”

He continued: “Stephen knows the issues and brings a youthful energy and passion to the role. He will be a tireless advocate, having served both as a councillor and as a constituency worker in North Down. Importantly, Stephen has a proven track record of delivery for constituents and will be a superb addition to the DUP Assembly team in Stormont.”