Lisburn's Irish signs policy described as 'decent' compared to Belfast

Independent Councillor Gary Hynds

Residents of two Lisburn streets are to be petitioned on Irish signs amid concerns over a “crazy” language policy approval in Belfast.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s dual language policy requires 66% of adults living on a street to support a sign change request compared to 15% from the Belfast City Council policy.

The environment committee was presented this week with requests for Irish and English signage at Riverside Court and Glen River Mews in Glenavy.

Sinn Fein councillor, Daniel Bassett said: ”I welcome this application for dual signage, it is a great move forward.

“Some of my own constituents have contacted me. When can we expect to see the next steps being taken for the Glenavy area?”

Independent councillor, Gary Hynds said: “There is more respect for residents here than the residents are being given in Belfast who are facing a crazy situation there right now.

“Our policy looks pretty decent, but it must be the percentage of people on the street and not just the percentage of those who respond.”

The chamber was told that the cost of the two signs would come to approximately £150. However, DUP Alderman James Tinsley has asked for the “totality” cost of the whole process to be reported back to members.

The Belfast street name policy was changed from 66% to 15%, but despite four reviews of its policy LCCC has remained at the two thirds threshold for dual signage change.