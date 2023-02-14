DUP MLA and former first minister Paul Givan said Daithi MacGabhann’s family had fought their campaign for change to organ donation laws with “great dignity”.

He said the powersharing impasse was “regrettable” as he restated the DUP’s reasoning for blocking the institutions while the Northern Ireland Protocol remains in place.

Mr Givan criticised Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’s handling of the issue and accused him of delivering different messages in private to the parties from his public statements.

“The Secretary of State is not handling this issue in a way which should be befitting of the office he holds and I appeal to him to work in a manner in which is much more constructive and apolitical than the approach that he has taken to date,” he said.

“The Government have legislated on other issues – same-sex marriage, abortion, the Irish language, and they were able to do that on issues which were much more controversial than an issue like this, which we are all united upon, which all of the parties in this Chamber have collectively called upon the Secretary of State to pass at Westminster given that, in the absence of an Assembly and the Executive, it remains the sovereign parliament to do so.