LIVE: The Northern Ireland Assembly has again failed to elect a speaker to enable the crisis-hit devolved legislature to resume business
The Stormont Assembly has been recalled in a doomed bid to pass a new law on organ donation in Northern Ireland.
Stormont Assembly recalled in bid to elect speaker and pass 'Daithi's Law'
- DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously confirmed his party will block the election of a speaker
The father of Daithi MacGabhann, the six-year-old who inspired a new law around organ donation in Northern Ireland that has not been able to be enacted, said he was disappointed but not surprised by failure at Stormont today.
Mairtin McGabhann said a shout of “joke” in the Assembly chamber after the MLAs failed to elect a speaker shows his family are not the only ones left frustrated.
“It’s a very disappointing day for us, it’s Valentines Day, heart day, it’s also congenital heart defect day, and there was an opportunity here to have a bit of a fairy-tale ending where Daithi’s Law is concerned, and unfortunately that’s not to be,” he said.
“We’re not at all surprised but we’ve never lost hope, and even up until that last second we still had a wee bit of hope. But I suppose today gives us the opportunity now to solely focus on Westminster, the Secretary of State, to Jeffrey Donaldson’s amendment.
“We’ll want to speak with our MPs again, and there was talk of a joint amendment.
“It’s very clear from the floor (of the Assembly) today that all parties are in support and it’s just very disappointing that it couldn’t get over the line today.”
The DUP again exercised its veto to block the election of a speaker during a recall sitting on Tuesday.
The party is preventing the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.
Colin McGrath added that Daithi MacGabhann had taught MLAs a “valuable lesson in strength, in resilience, in superhuman-will to overcome obstacles previously thought impossible to scale. He and his family have campaigned tirelessly to get this legislation.
“All of this while at six years of age he has had to wait four years on a heart. Last year we saw politics at its best (when the Bill was initially approved). What will we see today?
“We have the power to act, we could elect a speaker, lay the necessary motion and finish the legislation and help save Daithi’s life and the other 133 people. Mr Acting Speaker, what in the name of humanity is stopping us?”
SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the ongoing failure to elect a speaker was an “absolute embarrassment”.
“The business we are here to address today isn’t about political parties. It isn’t about me, it isn’t about the SDLP, it isn’t about Sinn Fein or the DUP or any of us. It is about the 134 families whose loved ones are watching us here today, waiting on an urgent organ transplant and who have placed their faith in us to be able to make that possible,” he said.
Mr McGrath said passing the regulations at Westminster was the “second-best option” as it would delay the implementation of the regulations.
“Everyone that is on that transplant list deserves so much more better than second-best option,” he said.
He added: “Why is there an urgency? Because up to 15 people die every year here, needlessly, on the organ donation list, because we have 134 people who are now today waiting for an organ transplant.
“For those people on the organ list that are waiting, every minute counts for them, and every day we delay this legislation does not help them with their odds of getting a proper organ match.”
Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann, who was health minister when Daithi’s Law was first approved by the Assembly, said the legislation was one of his proudest achievements.
He said it was a law that would “not just save lives, but change lives”.
Mr Swann said the discourse leading up to the recall sitting had been influenced by party politics.
He then recalled a playful encounter he and then-first and deputy first ministers Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill had with Daithi and his family at Stormont Castle.
“The fighting spirit that our former first minister (Mr Givan) referred to actually saw Daithi put a right hook on his chin,” he said.
“Mr Acting Speaker in regards to this legislation and the discourse we’ve had up to it, I’m sure there’s many have wanted to be in the same place.”
Mr Swann said while his preference was for the law to be implemented at Stormont he urged the Government to ensure it went through at Westminster.
“Our former first minister was right, we’ve seen the Secretary of State and I’ve seen Westminster act at pace on many other pieces of legislation in regards to this,” he said.
“This should not be a stumbling block to him or to Westminster.”
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said it was an “emotional and difficult day” for people awaiting transplants.
“Young Daithi MacGabhann and his family are, of course, at the forefront of our minds – they have invested time, energy and passion in the campaign for this law – but there are others who we don’t know, who face the same anxious wait and need change delivered now,” she said.
“Those people who are waiting on life-saving transplant surgery, and their loved ones, are looking to us today to finish the work we started together in the last mandate, and offer them hope that a suitable organ can be found for transplantation.”
She implored the DUP to “do the right thing” and allow a speaker to be elected.
“That would open the door for this Assembly to pass the regulations and give people who are waiting for transplant surgery a better chance of survival – because for them, this is a life and death issue,” she said.
“I have heard both in the Chamber and on the airwaves that the DUP will not consent to the election of a speaker. I would appeal to them, even at this late stage, to reflect on what is at stake, and on the message it will send if we fail to elect a speaker, even in these circumstances.”
DUP MLA and former first minister Paul Givan said Daithi MacGabhann’s family had fought their campaign for change to organ donation laws with “great dignity”.
He said the powersharing impasse was “regrettable” as he restated the DUP’s reasoning for blocking the institutions while the Northern Ireland Protocol remains in place.
Mr Givan criticised Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’s handling of the issue and accused him of delivering different messages in private to the parties from his public statements.
“The Secretary of State is not handling this issue in a way which should be befitting of the office he holds and I appeal to him to work in a manner in which is much more constructive and apolitical than the approach that he has taken to date,” he said.
“The Government have legislated on other issues – same-sex marriage, abortion, the Irish language, and they were able to do that on issues which were much more controversial than an issue like this, which we are all united upon, which all of the parties in this Chamber have collectively called upon the Secretary of State to pass at Westminster given that, in the absence of an Assembly and the Executive, it remains the sovereign parliament to do so.
“So, I appeal to the Secretary of State – he can do this, he should do this and our MPs at Westminster will be seeking to bring this forward so that we can give effect to what this Assembly passed in support of the organ and tissue Bill.”
At the outset of proceedings in the Assembly, UUP leader Doug Beattie proposed his party colleague Mike Nesbitt for speaker, while SDLP MLA Colin McGrath proposed his fellow party member Patsy McGlone.
Opening the subsequent debate, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the recalled sitting was not about party politics.
“Today is about those of us here who are legislators fulfilling our duty and delivering through on the Organ and Tissue Donation Act 2022 – Daithi’s Law,” she said.
“Over 130 people are currently waiting for an organ, 90% of people in the north support organ donation, and every party in this chamber supports this law.
“So Mr Acting Speaker (Alan Chambers), there is little else to be said. The power is in the gift of each party and every single MLA to save lives by legislating in this place here today.
“Put simply, not to do so is a dereliction of duty, and it’s really disheartening for all those families involved.
“There is an onus on all of us here today to work together and most importantly to give hope to all those families who need us to get this done.”