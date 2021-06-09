LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Incoming Economy Minister Paul Frew critical of NI Executive’s Covid restrictions

Incoming Economy Minister, Paul Frew.

DUP MLA and incoming Economy Minister, Paul Frew, has described the regulations businesses were forced to adhere to throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as “confusing”.

The 46 year-old former electrician explained many of the businesses he has engaged with throughout the pandemic in his North Antrim constituency said they could see “no rhyme nor reason” with the restrictions imposed by the Executive.

“I haven’t been happy about some of the restrictions for a long time,” said Mr. Frew.

“It’s important we find out where the restrictions are at the present time because they are very confusing for businesses and consumers.

“We also need to find out how they impact upon businesses directly and how they affect businesses indirectly in terms of customer base and markets.

“Some of the businesses I have been speaking to over the last year can’t see any rhyme nor reason, they can’t see any logic for decisions that have been taken in the past and more importantly they didn’t have support packages in place.

“So when hairdressers were closed down and were trying to feed their families, there were no support packages for those people.

“I have dealt with a number of those cases in my constituency whereby young people trying to make a living who happened to be cutting hair were prevented from making a living - there was family, young people around the kitchen table and there was many years of dire straits for those families before packages rolled out support and that’s intolerable.