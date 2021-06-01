DUP leader Edwin Poots has confirmed he will not be unveiling his new ministerial line-up on Tuesday.

There had been speculation that Mr Poots would make ministerial changes at Stormont.

Following a meeting with the party’s MLA group on Tuesday morning, Mr Poots announced some internal DUP appointments, including East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting as chief whip at the Assembly.

Jonathan Buckley has been appointed Mr Poots’ chief of staff while fellow MLAs Trevor Clarke and William Humphrey have been appointed assistant party whips.

Paula Bradley, the party’s deputy leader, and Michelle McIlveen, the party secretary, are to take on new roles with responsibility for the welfare of DUP elected representatives.

Mr Poots described the moves as “initial changes” and indicated decisions on other roles, such as ministers, would follow in the coming days.

“There’ll be further announcements to be made in a number of days’ time,” he told a Stormont press conference.

Edwin Poots denied it had been his intention to unveil his ministers on Tuesday.

“I don’t know who said it but I certainly didn’t give any indication of when I intended to announce my ministers,” he said.

“That is something that I will do when I’m ready to do it.”

The DUP leader said he would be neither pushed into making an announcement or held back from doing so.

He added: “A course of work has been done in terms of my engagement with MPs, MLAs and colleagues.