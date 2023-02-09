The 1000lb bomb caused an estimated £150m of damage and killed Inam Bashir, 29, and John Jeffries, 31, at their newspaper kiosk. It was reported that up to 150 were injured.

"This morning, we remember those killed and left severely injured as a consequence of the IRA bombing of London Docklands on Friday the 9th of February at 19:01," said Jonathan Ganesh, who suffered serious injuries in the bombing and is now President of the Docklands Victims Association. He was speaking at a memorial ceremony at the bomb site this morning.

The massive bomb gave 42 people "horrific life-changing injuries" he said, left many residents of the nearby Barkantine council estate homeless, and caused two victims to take their lives more recently, he added.

Jonathan Ganesh, who was seriously injured in the 1996 IRA Docklands Bombing, and Ihsan Bashir, whose brother Inan was killed in the blast, held a time of remembrance for the victims at the scene of the attack today, on the 27th anniversary of the attack, 9 February 1996.

Mr Ganesh and other terror survivors reiterated their continued opposition to proposed government legislation which they said would give an amnesty to all such terorrists, whether loyalist or republican.

Mr Ihsan Bashir, whose brother Inan Bashir was killed in the 1996 attack, said: "This so-called amnesty for those terrorists that killed innocent people, including children, is wrong. All terrorism is a crime against humanity”.

