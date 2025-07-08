Lord Tebbit and his wife Margaret stand outside the Grand Hotel in Brighton in 2009 on the 25th anniversary of the IRA bombing that left her paralyzed. Lord Norman Tebbit has died "peacefully at home" at the age of 94, his son William said. Issue date: Tuesday July 8, 2025.

Former Tory Cabinet minister Lord Norman Tebbit, who has died aged 94, has been remembered as someone who "never accepted that the way to defeat terrorism was through political appeasement".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative grandee was one of Margaret Thatcher’s closest political allies and played a key role in Tory politics for a generation.

He suffered grave injuries in the IRA bombing of the Conservative Party Conference in Brighton in 1984, which left his wife, Margaret, paralysed from the neck down. Five people were killed in the blast and 31 others were seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As employment secretary he took on the trade unions, and as chairman of the Conservative Party from 1985 to 1987 he helped Mrs Thatcher secure her third general election victory.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and party chairman Norman Tebbit wave to the crowds from Conservative Central Office, Smith Square, after being elected to a third term of government following the general election in 1987.

He also served as trade secretary and had a reputation as a political bruiser.

After the party's 1987 election success he left his post as Tory chairman to help care for his wife. She passed away in 2020.

He left the Commons in 1992 and became a member of the House of Lords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Tebbit’s son William said his father died “peacefully at home” late on Monday night.

The damage caused by an IRA bomb at the Hotel in Brighton where most of the British Cabinet were staying for the Conservative Party Conference in 1984.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak said he was a “titan of Conservative politics” whose “resilience, conviction and service left a lasting mark on our party and our country”.

DUP Peer Lord Morrow said he had been “a huge figure in British politics over the last half century” having served in the RAF and Parliament.

"It is testament to him however that he put caring for his wife above political ambitions and ultimately stepped back from Government to care for her,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The images of him being carried from the wreckage of the Grand Hotel in Brighton are “a reminder of the direct impact that terrorism had on his life”.

He is someone who cared "passionately” about the UK “and all of its parts, including Northern Ireland”.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said that in an age when some seek to “sanitise and even glorify the horror inflicted by republican terrorism, Lord Tebbit stood firm in calling it out”.

She noted that he devoted his life to caring for his wife until her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His personal suffering gave weight to his words, and his moral clarity was never in doubt. He knew there was no justification and that there was always an alternative.”

UUP peer Lord Empey said the story of Lord and Lady Tebbit was "one of the most gruelling of the troubles".

He said: "They both spent basically a lifetime of suffering as a result of the IRA's Brighton bomb. Lady Tebbit was paralyzed and had to spend the rest of her life being cared for by her husband.

"It just shows you what happens to lives when terrorist organizations use bombs and bullets to achieve their objectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously that had a huge impact on him. But despite such adversity, he retained an active interest in politics, and in Northern Ireland."

The UUP peer praised his "stoicism" and his determined loyalty to support Margaret Thatcher during the Troubles.

TUV Leader Jim Allister KC MP also said he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

“His personal courage and unyielding determination following the IRA’s brutal Brighton bombing in 1984 revealed the measure of the man," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The steadfast devotion he showed to his beloved wife — left paralysed by Republican terrorists — was a testimony to all that is noble in the human spirit when confronted by unrelenting evil.

“That some, even in the hour of his death, choose to criticise his resolute opposition to the wickedness of the IRA says more about them than about him. Their disdain for innocent victims and willingness to trample justice underfoot in the name of appeasement is shameful."

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said the peer wrote the foreword for a SEFF publication and shared his testimony with members

"He was charming to be around and was extremely witty, even borderline sarcastic at times but in an endearing way," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Norman had a challenging life post the 1984 Brighton bomb attack but his commitment to public service was unyielding. Having lost close colleagues and friends, he also became a carer overnight for his wife Margaret - who he cherished and faithfully supported..

"Norman was someone who never accepted that the way to defeat terrorism was through political appeasement.