Lord Norman Tebbit, who has died aged 94, is remembered as someone who never accepted that 'the way to defeat terrorism was through political appeasement'
The Conservative grandee was one of Margaret Thatcher’s closest political allies and played a key role in Tory politics for a generation.
He suffered grave injuries in the IRA bombing of the Conservative Party Conference in Brighton in 1984, which left his wife, Margaret, paralysed from the neck down. Five people were killed in the blast and 31 others were seriously injured.
As employment secretary he took on the trade unions, and as chairman of the Conservative Party from 1985 to 1987 he helped Mrs Thatcher secure her third general election victory.
He also served as trade secretary and had a reputation as a political bruiser.
After the party's 1987 election success he left his post as Tory chairman to help care for his wife. She passed away in 2020.
He left the Commons in 1992 and became a member of the House of Lords.
Lord Tebbit’s son William said his father died “peacefully at home” late on Monday night.
Former prime minister Rishi Sunak said he was a “titan of Conservative politics” whose “resilience, conviction and service left a lasting mark on our party and our country”.
DUP Peer Lord Morrow said he had been “a huge figure in British politics over the last half century” having served in the RAF and Parliament.
"It is testament to him however that he put caring for his wife above political ambitions and ultimately stepped back from Government to care for her,” he said.
The images of him being carried from the wreckage of the Grand Hotel in Brighton are “a reminder of the direct impact that terrorism had on his life”.
He is someone who cared "passionately” about the UK “and all of its parts, including Northern Ireland”.
DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said that in an age when some seek to “sanitise and even glorify the horror inflicted by republican terrorism, Lord Tebbit stood firm in calling it out”.
She noted that he devoted his life to caring for his wife until her death.
"His personal suffering gave weight to his words, and his moral clarity was never in doubt. He knew there was no justification and that there was always an alternative.”
UUP peer Lord Empey said the story of Lord and Lady Tebbit was "one of the most gruelling of the troubles".
He said: "They both spent basically a lifetime of suffering as a result of the IRA's Brighton bomb. Lady Tebbit was paralyzed and had to spend the rest of her life being cared for by her husband.
"It just shows you what happens to lives when terrorist organizations use bombs and bullets to achieve their objectives.
"Obviously that had a huge impact on him. But despite such adversity, he retained an active interest in politics, and in Northern Ireland."
The UUP peer praised his "stoicism" and his determined loyalty to support Margaret Thatcher during the Troubles.
TUV Leader Jim Allister KC MP also said he was "deeply saddened" by the news.
“His personal courage and unyielding determination following the IRA’s brutal Brighton bombing in 1984 revealed the measure of the man," he said.
"The steadfast devotion he showed to his beloved wife — left paralysed by Republican terrorists — was a testimony to all that is noble in the human spirit when confronted by unrelenting evil.
“That some, even in the hour of his death, choose to criticise his resolute opposition to the wickedness of the IRA says more about them than about him. Their disdain for innocent victims and willingness to trample justice underfoot in the name of appeasement is shameful."
Kenny Donaldson, director of victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said the peer wrote the foreword for a SEFF publication and shared his testimony with members
"He was charming to be around and was extremely witty, even borderline sarcastic at times but in an endearing way," he said.
"Norman had a challenging life post the 1984 Brighton bomb attack but his commitment to public service was unyielding. Having lost close colleagues and friends, he also became a carer overnight for his wife Margaret - who he cherished and faithfully supported..
"Norman was someone who never accepted that the way to defeat terrorism was through political appeasement.
“At an event he hosted for SEFF in Parliament, he said: ‘The security and intelligence services all but defeated the Provisional IRA, they realised that they could not achieve their objectives by violence but Government allowed and emboldened them to dictate their own terms of surrender’.