Martin says Protocol matter for EU and UK as he chides DUP for staying out of government

There is little progress on the EU and UK striking some kind of fresh deal to replace the Protocol – something the DUP insists is a fatal impediment to resurrecting Stormont.

Meanwhile the Tory government’s Protocol Bill continues to meander through the House of Lords, with a committee of peers set to chew over its contents today.

It is intended to grant ministers the power to basically over-ride bits of the Protocol, but it is unclear when – or if – the bill will survive intact and become law.

In the meantime, it is anticipated that a fresh date will soon be set for a new Stormont election (which would make it the fourth such poll since May 2016).

Asked if Ireland could take on a role to help improve talks between the EU and UK, Mr Martin said: “We are members of the EU so we do keep in regular contact with the UK Government and the EU.

“But it is essentially a matter between EU and the UK in terms of the trade relationship between both, and the protocol is part of that overall agreement.”

He went on to add that the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive and the Assembly is “essential”, saying:

“Fundamentally, I put it to the DUP that they should go back into the assembly and into the executive. It’s a denial of democracy not to do so.

“The constitutional position of Northern Ireland was not undermined in any way by the protocol.”

He added that “many people in industry and business speak positively about the impact the protocol is having”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson meanwhile said yesterday: “Certainly for the part of the UK Government, we’ve had no indication at this stage that an agreement is close or imminent.

“There are continuing technical discussions, [but] the political discussions haven’t even begun.

“That’s why yesterday and today I’m calling on the Government to have a razor-sharp focus on these negotiations.

"Let’s make progress.

"Let’s get this done.”

