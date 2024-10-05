Mike Nesbitt and Doug Beattie at odds over First Minister's position on Michael McMonagle case
In Friday’s News Letter, Doug Beattie said that the integrity and credibility of the First Minister is “in question” over her argument that she was not aware that a now-convicted paedophile was at the same event as her in Stormont after he was suspended – despite footage showing the pair just yards apart.
But on Thursday night’s The View programme on BBC Northern Ireland, the new Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt said “I know people are saying that there are questions about whether Michelle O’Neill saw him at that event at Stormont, but these are questions for Sinn Fein”. He went on to say “I think she is elected as First Minister and I don’t think that this should be used as a stick to beat her with in that role”.
Máiría Cahill, who has spoken publicly about her treatment by the republican movement after her alleged abuse at the hands of an IRA man, has questioned Mr Nesbitt’s approach to the issue.
“Mike Nesbitt has always consistently called out Sinn Fein in relation to their behaviour on a range of cases involving what they did after knowledge of sex offences. He is correct that SF have questions to answer. We also need to be careful not to apply different hats to politicians.
“If Michelle O Neill or any executive minister is acting in any way that undermines confidence in the executive, then it is an executive as well as a SF matter”.
Former UUP boss Doug Beattie said this week that “One of the startling issues is that the credibility and integrity of our First Minister is now in question. To argue that you had no idea what happened to a senior employee, after his service was terminated due to charges of a child sexual nature, is not credible. To say you did not see that senior employee as he stood no more than 10 meters in front of you, indeed having no knowledge of his presence or his new role with children, undermines the First Minister’s integrity”.
He also accused Sinn Féin of a “lack of candour on this issue”.
