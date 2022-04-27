Shadow Northern Ireland minister Tonia Antoniazzi told the Commons: “After five months of the Government renewing negotiations with the European Union on the protocol, we’ve had no physical progress have we?

“Instead we’ve got a series of op-eds threatening Article 16 aimlessly and now, bizarrely, the Prime Minister confirms on a visit to India that he is ready to tear apart his own deal whilst also expecting the Indian government to trust him with a new one.

“Now, will the Government get a grip on treating negotiations with the respect they deserve and use something called statecraft and diligence to fund a settlement with the European Union?”

A placard protesting against the NI Protocol at Larne port.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis replied: “I’ve got used to listening to the opposite bench stand up and defend the European Union against the people of the UK on a regular basis, but that’s quite something.

“The reality is the protocol implementation from the EU, where we’re not seeing the flexibility from the EU in negotiations we need to see to find a resolution, is detrimentally affecting the people of Northern Ireland.”

Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who chairs the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, advised Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: “In those discussions with Cabinet colleagues, would (Mr Lewis) commit to pointing out that there’d be a terrible hypocrisy that having pointed out to Russia and her allies the importance of abiding by the rules-based international system to then countenance breaking our internationally agreed obligations?”

Mr Lewis said the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has been “consistent”.

Conservative MP Greg Smith (Buckingham) earlier said the cost of shipping from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is up 27% and traders required to re-route goods as a result of the protocol, adding in the Commons: “The EU’s interpretation of the protocol is damaging business now, it is undermining the Good Friday Agreement now and it is threatening Northern Ireland’s rightful full place as part of our United Kingdom now.

“So will (Mr Lewis) agree with me that the time to fix it is right now?”