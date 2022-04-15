More anti-protocol rallies on the horizon

Calls for the protests to end have emboldened those organising the rallies, putting on even more in response.

The most recent protest that took place in Lurgan last Friday was well attended.

An election poster of Doug Beattie with a noose around his neck had to be removed before speeches were made in the Co Armagh town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Lurgan

UUP leader Mr Beattie has refused to attend the rallies, claiming that they are raising tensions.

The next protest on the horizon is on Thursday, April 21 in Castlederg, organised by a group called West Tyrone United Unionists.

Due to speak are Jim Allister, Jamie Bryson, Trevor Clarke and Jeffrey Donaldson.

Attendees are asked to meet at 7.30pm at the town’s main Orange hall car park, for a parade at 8pm to the Diamond – then back to the car park for a rally.

The following night at 7.30pm, a demonstration has been organised by the East Belfast Coalition.

The group said: “In response to unnecessary calls for grassroots peaceful protests to end, the East Belfast Coalition have immediately decided to host another one.

“Rather than silence and stop our democratic privilege to peacefully protest, agitators are achieving the opposite. They are in fact encouraging more protests to take place ...

“In the name of unity and galvanising the unionist vote for May, we have invited speakers from the DUP, PUP and TUV to attend. There will be a parade from Templemore Avenue to Orangefield Roundabout.”

On the same night, the North Belfast Unionist Coalition has organised an anti-protocol protest at 7.30pm at North Belfast Orange Memorial Hall on Alexander Park Avenue.

The expected speakers are Jim Allister, Sammy Wilson, Ben Habib, Kate Hoey and Billy Hutchinson.

The final upcoming protest parade of which the News Letter is aware takes place in Newbuildings on Saturday, April 23, organised by ‘Northwest United Unionists’.

Parade participants are to meet at 7.30pm at Newbuildings Community Centre. Speeches are due to be made by Ben Habib, Kate Hoey and Jamie Bryson.