MP calls for people to accept Soldier F not guilty verdict and leave the former soldier alone
The soldier was found not guilty of two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder by a judge, sitting without a jury, this afternoon.
The judge heavily criticised the evidence that was presented to try and convict him.
A previous attempt was made to prosecute him, but this was halted in 2021.
But then a court quashed that decision, and the prosecution restarted.
Now Jim Allister, TUV leader, has said: “The acquittal of Soldier F is most welcome, but raises the fundamental question of why this veteran was put through the ordeal of the last few years, given the self-evident inadequacy of the ’evidence’!
“The PPS was right the first time in declining to prosecute, but wholly wrong to succumb the second time, just as the Court of Appeal is now shown to be wrong in its determination.
“It is probably too much to ask, but all, including those who have agitated for years on this matter, should now accept the verdict of Not Guilty in respect of Soldier F and allow him to live in peace.”