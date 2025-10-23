MP calls for people to accept Soldier F not guilty verdict and leave the former soldier alone

A unionist MP has questioned why the case against Soldier F was allowed to proceed.

The soldier was found not guilty of two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder by a judge, sitting without a jury, this afternoon.

The judge heavily criticised the evidence that was presented to try and convict him.

A previous attempt was made to prosecute him, but this was halted in 2021.

Families of those killed on Bloody Sunday outside court this afternoon after the not guilty verdict (photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

But then a court quashed that decision, and the prosecution restarted.

Now Jim Allister, TUV leader, has said: “The acquittal of Soldier F is most welcome, but raises the fundamental question of why this veteran was put through the ordeal of the last few years, given the self-evident inadequacy of the ’evidence’!

“The PPS was right the first time in declining to prosecute, but wholly wrong to succumb the second time, just as the Court of Appeal is now shown to be wrong in its determination.

