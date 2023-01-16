Much-awaited statement on EU-UK Protocol negotiations consists of three lines

There had been speculation ahead of Monday’s meeting between senior UK and EU figures about a possible major breakthrough in the talks.

But when it came down to it, the UK and EU teams issued a statement consisting of just three lines, illuminating little:

”European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris met via video conference today to discuss the work on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland since their last meeting on 9 January.

“The two sides discussed the range of existing challenges over the last two years and the need to find solutions together to tackle comprehensively the real-life concerns of all communities in Northern Ireland and protect both Northern Ireland's place in the UK's internal market and the integrity of the EU's Single Market.

“They agreed that this scoping work for potential solutions should continue in a constructive and collaborative spirit, taking careful account of each other's legitimate interests.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said that this “much-hyped” statement had “ending up signifying nothing”.

UUP boss Doug Beattie said: “This is a much more low-key statement from the UK and EU than the build up implied, which provides a lesson in raising expectations in such a delicate negotiation.

Maros Sefcovic

"I’d implore both the UK Government and the EU not to become tempted to agree a deal simply to conclude negotiations, and rather focus on taking time to find a deal that provides long lasting solutions to the range of problems caused by the NI Protocol.”

And DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “There is a long road to travel. We have reminded both sides that progress has only ever been achieved in Northern Ireland when supported by both unionists and nationalists.