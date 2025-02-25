Naomi Long ‘does not respect’ Trump and will not be travelling to the US for St Patrick’s events

US President Donald Trump’s “ego is sufficiently big” that he is unlikely to notice the absence of Northern Ireland politicians in Washington on St Patrick’s Day, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Long confirmed she will not be travelling to the US next month.

She added that she does not respect Mr Trump and would not ask or expect her colleagues to meet with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and party vice president and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said they would not attend events in Washington, DC as part of an annual tradition for St Patrick’s Day.

Stormont’s Justice Minister Naomi Long speaking to the media at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast, on Tuesday. Ms Long said she will not be going to the White House for St Patrick events, adding, 'I respect the office of president. I simply don’t respect the current office holder.'

The party said it was taking a “principled stance” against Mr Trump’s “threat of mass expulsion” of Palestinians from Gaza.

However, Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister, the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly, has said she will travel to the US.

Speaking at Stormont, Ms Long said: “I won’t be going to the White House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had already made that decision. I am not a regular attender.

“Nor do I feel it will land a blow on Donald Trump.

“His ego is sufficiently big that he wouldn’t notice if there was anybody else in the room, let alone if Northern Ireland politicians were there.

“I am not suggesting for a moment that me being absent will be a blow to him.

“But I do think it is important that we take a stand for things that we believe in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do think it is important that when you have someone who is ignoring international law, ignoring how we should engage in international diplomacy, not engaging in a constructive way, but a disruptive way, then why would I want to spend time in the company of that person.

“It is not something I want to do, it is not something I would ask my colleagues to do either.”

Ms Long said one of her party colleagues would travel to Washington to meet with people other than the US president.

Ms Long said: “There are other people in America other than the president, and there are other people who are genuinely interested in Northern Ireland and its future.

“We will continue to engage with them.

“I respect the right of the American people to choose whoever they want for president.

“I respect the office of president.