Nationalist controlled council rejects offer of a portrait of King Charles

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has voted against an offer of portrait of King Charles by an overwhelming majority.

The Cabinet Office had written to the council advising a scheme had been launched for all public authorities to apply for a free portrait of the King to mark the new reign.

Proposing the portrait should be accepted Ulster Unionist Councillor John McClaughry said: “The Royal family mean a lot to quite a few people in this district.

"They have also been there to step across divides, to compromise and to seek reconciliation, no more so than in our own town of Enniskillen where we saw the Queen cross from the cathedral into St. Michael’s church, I propose we take the Cabinet Office up on this offer and there can then be a discussion on where we put it.”

King Charles III pictured in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace

DUP Councillor Errol Thompson added: “I think it’s important how the Royal family have crossed all boundaries within Northern Ireland, throughout the United Kingdom and indeed the Republic of Ireland.”

But Sinn Fein’s Sheamus Greene, said he was against the offer telling councillors: “I would propose we do not accept because our policy is not to have symbols, emblems and political memorabilia in any of our civic buildings.

"What’s the purpose in wasting the money bringing this portrait over here to just have it stored in some council building, especially in these times of cost-of-living crisis? I don’t think it would be well-used money.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor Diana Armstrong said it would be churlish of Sinn Féin not to support the move because “we all witnessed when King Charles came on his tour following his crowning, the very, very warm relationship he received from all parties”.

She added: "As an outreach from that, I think it would be acceptable to receive this portrait and indeed I believe there was a portrait of the late Queen in the museum, which would be a fitting venue.”

SDLP Councillor Adam Gannon said: “I would tend to agree with Councillor Greene’s interpretation of our policy that it could definitely be seen as a political symbol.

"Some people wouldn’t see it as such and I understand that but many people would. We’ve also been having discussions around artwork and photos which (council) has on our own history in Fermanagh and Omagh, but we don’t have the space for them.

"So would we be removing our own local portraits to make space for an additional one from elsewhere? But potentially it goes against our policy.”

UUP Councillor Robert Irvine said he didn’t agree with those against accepting the portrait and said it was wrong to say that the monarchy is perceived as political.

"In actual fact, they try their utmost not to be political and as my colleagues have said, they have crossed the divide, trying to reach across the hand of both communities,” he said.

"I think there’s possibly an issue here of double standards because this is supposed to be a shared island and we are supposed to respect each other’s cultures.

"We are trying to participate in our perceived culture and we would like to avail of the offer coming from the Cabinet Office. It’s a different discussion as to where the portrait may or may not hang.

"This discussion at hand is whether we will uptake the offer and I think it would be wrong for all parties not to accept. It’s not a political gesture.”

A vote on accepting the portrait came in 22-12 against.

