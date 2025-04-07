Nesbitt warns over ‘political three-card trick’ on Budget health spending

In a letter to MLAs, Mr Nesbitt said it was important to “clarify details” of what had been agreed on waiting list investment

The Stormont Executive should be "frank" with people about what has been agreed in the Budget, rather than attempting the "political equivalent of the three-card trick", Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has said.

Mr Nesbitt, who supported last week's 2025-2026 Budget, said some commentary was in danger of "misrepresenting and embellishing" what had been agreed on waiting lists.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill , deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Finance Minister John O'Dowd announced that the budget had been agreed by powersharing ministers last week, including £16 billion of investment in public services plus £2 billion in capital spending.

They said it includes £215 million towards cutting health waiting lists and supporting investment in elective care.

Stormont's Programme for Government, published last month, had included a pledge of £215 million to tackle the hospital waiting lists crisis.

In a letter to MLAs, Mr Nesbitt said it was important to "clarify details" of what had been agreed on waiting list investment.

He said: "Some political and public commentary in recent days is in danger of misrepresenting and embellishing what has been agreed.

"To be clear, the finalised budget does not involve £215 million additional investment in waiting lists, nor would it be accurate to claim that it achieves in full the £215 million waiting list investment target set out in the Executive's Programme for Government."

The minister said he agreed to the Budget in the "spirit of yes, but...".

He added: "The yes reflects the fact that, like every Executive minister, I accept the challenge of trying to deliver better with less funding than is needed.

"The but should be taken as a warning that there is no guarantee of success in delivering the triple target of waiting lists, healthcare reform and balancing the Budget."

Mr Nesbitt said the Executive and the Assembly faced "massive financial challenges" in the year ahead.

He added: "We should be frank with the public about what has and has not been agreed.

"We will not be helped by creative accounting or the political equivalent of the three-card trick."

Mr Nesbitt said the "bulk" of the investment announced in the Budget was not new or additional funding.

He said: "All but £50 million of it has been ringfenced from within health's existing allocation in the Executive's draft NI budget that was published in December 2024 .

"Up to £165 million has been ringfenced in this way.

"It is a matter of public record that the draft Budget left my department with a significant shortfall against projected need and pressures.

"Ringfencing some £165 million from within this budget rather than providing it as an additional allocation as per the initial spirit of the Programme for Government commitment, will exacerbate the shortfall.

"This will intensify already severe pressures on HSC Trusts to make further savings and efficiencies and live within their means.

"This will inevitably have consequences for services."

Mr Nesbitt said his department's Budget allocation includes £85 million for "red-flag/cancer/time-critical treatment", which had already been part of his spending plans for 2025/26.

He said: "While the waiting list monies included in the 2025-26 budget add up to £215 million, they do not meet in full the targeted £215 million investment set out in the Programme for Government.

"The PFG was clear that its intention was to reduce waiting lists by treating an additional 70,000 patients a year and expanding elective care capacity.