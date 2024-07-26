New EU rules latest Sea Border development to damage internal UK trade - TUV's Dan Boucher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest EU laws to raise uncertainty for the Northern Ireland economy have to be seen in the context of a series of Irish Sea border developments which have restricted internal UK trade while encouraging an all-Ireland economy, says TUV man Dan Boucher.

The former DUP policy advisor – who quit over the party’s Safeguarding the Union deal – says that new EU product safety rules are just the latest in a series of developments which have made doing business in Northern Ireland increasingly difficult for firms in Great Britain.

Mr Boucher told the News Letter: ​“The suggestion that GB retailers will no longer want to sell to Northern Ireland when the new EU General Product Safety Regulations come into force in December is deeply concerning but, crucially, it must be seen in the context of the other border developments.

“On 1 October this year, as part of the Windsor Framework, a new customs border will become operational checking the flow of goods from GB to NI. It follows the Phytosanitary border which came into force, again as part of the Windsor Framework, on 1 October last year and resulted in many small to medium sized GB companies ceasing to trade with Northern Ireland, not because doing so is not legal but because it is too complicated and expensive.

Dr Dan Boucher was a TUV candidate in the general election, and formerly the DUP Director of Policy.

“At the same time our access to the Republic of Ireland economy continues completely unfettered.

“Far from being able to enjoy the full benefits of being part of the UK economy, our economic life is being increasingly restructured into a different all-Ireland economy for goods, subject to laws, like the General Product Safety Regulations, governing that market that are simply imposed on us.