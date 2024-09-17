Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new head of a body tasked with investigating Troubles deaths has pledged to support victims, survivors and their families

Louise Warde Hunter has been appointed as the chief executive and commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

She previously led Belfast Metropolitan College and across a number of government departments.

Ms Warde Hunter said she was honoured to join the ICRIR and support its mission to "serve those who have been bereaved or seriously injured through the Troubles in seeking answers and justice".

She follows Tristan Pedelty , who served as the interim chief executive officer.

ICRIR chief commissioner Sir Declan Morgan said: "Louise joins us as we move from our establishment into meeting the commitments we have made to those who have come to us about investigating their cases thoroughly and in accordance with the framework and policies that we have set out.

"Her focus on embedding a trauma and resiliency-informed approach and ensuring that the commission serves those who come to us so that we earn their trust is an important addition to the commission's leadership."

