Street violence and a number of attacks on individuals, houses and cars in recent weeks across north Down have been linked to rival loyalist factions.

PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell said on Thursday that the police believe those involved in the attacks to be expelled members of the south-east Antrim UDA and west Belfast UDA.

On Monday four men were remanded in custody over incidents connected with the ongoing feud.

Police conducting a checkpoint in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards in Co Down last week. There have been ongoing incidents in the north Down area in relation to a loyalist feud.

On Monday night some 200 people took part in a walk through the West Winds estate in Ards, calling for an end to the violence.

Independent councillor Steven Irvine addressed the crowd.

"This community does not want to see any violence, against anyone,” he said. “All violence is wrong and I want to urge all sides not to engage in any further attacks. I would particularly call for threats against innocent family members to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

"The community of the West Winds want to live in peace, we do not want the self-styled ‘Real UFF’ in this community, and we simply want to get back to normality. This community has not issued any threats, and the mainstream loyalists have not either. They have simply said they stand behind the community and will not allow anyone in this area to be the subject of intimidation or threats.

"I have been working constantly with the PSNI, Alternatives and other statutory agencies to try to de-escalate this situation. And that must be our shared objective."

Mr Irvine also said he was "appalled and disgusted" at the comments of the Alliance party in relation to the situation, whom he said "have no influence in these communities and who have not been on the ground dealing with the reality of this situation".

He added: "I have been on the ground working with all communities affected in Newtownards, also families of both sides of this feud and will continue to do so. I would urge Alliance to dial down the rhetoric, their commentary is deeply unhelpful."

On 1 April a statement in the name of the West Winds Residents' Collective (WWRC) was released to the Belfast Telegraph, calling on everyone affiliating themselves with the so-called Real UFF to leave the estate within 48 hours.

Speaking to the Nolan Show on Monday morning, Strangford Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong questioned the motivation behind the letter, saying she did not believe it came from the residents of West Winds.

Then on Tuesday afternoon Ms Armstrong hit back in response to the criticism of her party at the Monday night rally.

She tweeted: "I am an elected representative, with a democratic mandate. I will not be bullied out of speaking up for any of our residents or what I believe to be the best interests of the constituency."

The PSNI said Paramilitary Crime Task Force detectives investigating the feud raided several properties on Monday. They seized Class C Controlled Drugs, a stun gun and hatchet in Millisle, with further class C drugs and a balaclava north Belfast.