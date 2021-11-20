NI Protocol is ‘potentially catastophic threat’ to NI fishing industry

A GB prawn processor with a critically important plant in Kilkeel has warned that excessive Protocol checks now required of NI fishermen returning to their own ports could result in it having to move its complete prawn processing facility to Scotland.

But because prawns make up the backbone of the NI fishing industry, and effectively subsidise the infrastructure for the rest of it, a key industry leader has warned that the threat of losing the Kilkeel plant is “potentially catastrophic” for the entire NI fishing industry.

Harry Wick, CEO of the NI Fish Producers Organisation (pictured), said: “The largest prawn processor in Northern Ireland - Kilkeel Seafoods - has said they may have to consider whether continuing their operation in NI is viable.

Northern Ireland Fish Producers Organisation (NIFPO) CEO Harry Wick has warned that the NI Protocol is causing serious problems for the NI fishing industry.

“If they pull out of NI that would be “potentially catastrophic, there are no two ways about it” he says.

“They are one of the pillars of local industry and it would be like losing a leg from a three legged stool. Potentially the whole thing would fall over.”

The comments come as UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost warned that the UK is still prepared to trigger Article 16 of the NI Protocol if the issues with the EU are not resolved.

Prawns make up at least half of the NI fishing industry but their economic value goes much further, because they disproportionately support the infrastructure for the rest of the industry in NI, he said.

Daniel Whittle is managing director of Whitby Scampi, which owns Kilkeel Seafoods. At present the company’s entire UK prawn processing function is in Kilkeel, but he is wondering if that still makes sense because of post-Brexit veterinary inspections that he described as “utter madness” since they treat NI as if it was a country outside the UK.

“We don’t have a Scottish site currently,” he said. “We could open a site and take part of the business — some or all of the processing — to Scotland,” he said. “We’re not committed to anything: we’re looking at the practical costs.”

However Mr Wick says this prospect represents an “existential threat” to the NI fishing industry which could “potentially finish us”.

The NI industry employs 1,200 people and lands £40m of fish per year which, value added, could be worth up to £100m per year to NI.

Mr Wick says the Protocol’s Irish Sea customs border treats NI fishermen as though they have come from a foriegn country when they return to their own ports.

“The requirements for increased administration are already in place although a derogation means it is not being enforced yet,” he added.

Alan McCulla of the Anglo North Irish Fish Producers Organisation in Kilkeel agrees that the Protocol will mean NI fishermen would be “foreigners in their home ports”.

“It is simply absurd and the government agrees this is absurd,” he said. “We were told the matter would be resolved through the Joint Committee, which didn’t happen. We read with interest the latest proposals from the EU to resolve the impasse. There was nothing there. Two weeks ago in London we met the UK’s Fisheries Minister. Commitments and empty promises were made. Actions speak louder than words.”

Brexit minister Lord Frost warned yesterday that the UK is still prepared to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol if the issues with the EU are not resolved.

It follows a meeting in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.

Lord Frost said the UK wants to “secure a solution based on consensus”.

He said: “Looking forward, the United Kingdom’s preference remains to secure a solution based on consensus. But any such solution must constitute a significant change from the current situation, materially ease practical problems on the ground, and safeguard political, economic and societal stability in Northern Ireland.

“If no such solution can be found, we remain prepared to use the safeguard provisions under Article 16, which are a legitimate recourse under the protocol in order for the Government to meet its responsibilities to the people of Northern Ireland.”

He said he will meet Mr Sefcovic in London on November 26.

Negotiations appear to be gathering pace, with Mr Sefcovic welcoming what he claimed was the “change in tone” from the UK and calling for “joint tangible solutions” to be found within the framework of the protocol.

Lord Frost described the talks as “intensive and constructive”, adding: “There is the potential to generate some momentum in our discussions.”

But he warned “significant gaps remain across most issues”.

He added: “On medicines, there has been progress but agreement has not been reached. Any acceptable solution needs to ensure that medicines are available at the same time and on the same basis across the whole of the UK.

“We have not yet made substantive progress on the fundamental customs and SPS issues relating to goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“A durable solution here requires goods to be able to move essentially freely into Northern Ireland when both sides agree that they are remaining in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Sefcovic said it is time to switch to “a result-oriented mode” and to “deliver on the issues” raised by stakeholders in Northern Ireland.

“It is essential that the recent change in tone now leads to joint tangible solutions in the framework of the protocol,” he said.

He added there is a “genuine urgency” to resolve the issues of medicines flowing from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

However, DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP said the Protocol is distracting from bread-and-butter issues such as health and urged both sides to urgently act to remove the uncertainty.

Sir Jeffrey said: “Only by fully restoring our place within the United Kingdom’s internal market will the political, economic and social stability of Northern Ireland be safeguarded.

“If the EU insists on the Irish Sea Border, then the Government must fulfil its commitments to take unilateral action to protect Northern Ireland and its people. The people of Northern Ireland will expect the Government to act decisively to deliver upon these commitments and end the uncertainty.”

Earlier yesterday, Lord Frost’s cabinet Colleague Michael Gove expressed confidence that talks can progress without the need for the UK to trigger Article 16.

Speaking at the British-Irish Council summit in Cardiff, Mr Gove said: “I hope that we won’t need to trigger Article 16, for reasons that will be well understood, but we reserve the right to do so if we believe that changes which are required on the ground in Northern Ireland have not been made.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin said he believes there is “a genuine desire” on all sides for resolution without Article 16.

He told the summit that based on recent discussions he has had there is “a genuine desire on all sides to get this resolved through negotiation”.

Meanwhile, Orange Halls across Northern Ireland will open their doors on Saturday, 27 November 2021 to facilitate the signing of an anti-Protocol Declaration. The document offers clear support to the leaders of political unionism, who issued their joint declaration against the Protocol on Ulster Day – 28 September.

Those who wish to sign can check www.goli.org.uk/declaration to find the time and nearest Orange Hall open for signing on Saturday 27 November.

Ben Lowry