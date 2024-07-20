NI Water tenders for new equipment to detect toxins released by Lough Neagh algal bloom

NI Water say they can assure the public that the water is safe to drink as it is already tested for toxins released by blue-green algae in Lough Neagh.

NI Water has launched a global tender for machinery which can detect toxins caused by the algal blooms in Lough Neagh – and insists that ongoing testing shows that drinking water is safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blue-green algae which has plagued the lough in recent years releases toxins into the water called microcystins – which are known to pose a threat to the safety of drinking water.

In March, NI Water tendered for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of automated equipment to analyse algae and its by-products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Les Gornall told the News Letter that Northern Ireland doesn’t currently have such a machine, and the technology is “colossally expensive”.

He said that blue-green algae produce “incredibly toxic materials” which are poisonous at very low levels.

“If you’re going to detect microcystins at the levels which will enable you to make a decision about whether the water you’re drinking is toxic or not, the machinery is colossally expensive”.

The News Letter asked NI Water if the equipment had yet been procured, when it will be operational and how it can guarantee the safety of drinking water in the absence of this equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said “all the required algae related analysis is being undertaken as necessary through our in-house and external laboratory provision”.

They said NI Water “has in place sampling and analysis for algae, Microcystin-R (algal toxin) and the algal related volatile organic compounds Geosmin & MIB, which can cause earthy taste & odours. The analysis for algae is undertaken in-house and has been for a number of years”.

“The analysis for Microcystin-R (algal toxin), Geosmin & MIB parameters is currently outsourced to an external laboratory.

“The procurement process is underway for the analytical equipment for testing of the Microcystin-R (algal toxin), Geosmin & MIB parameters in-house. We are currently waiting for delivery of the equipment”.