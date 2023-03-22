News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
55 minutes ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
56 minutes ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
15 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
16 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
16 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque

No direct ‘veto’ on EU laws​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ for MLAs at Stormont Assembly

Members of the NI Assembly will not have a direct ‘veto’ over the imposition of EU laws in Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris has confirmed.

By Mark Rainey
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 05:00 GMT- 1 min read

Having previously suggested that Westminster would be “bound” to act at the behest of Stormont if concerns were raised, on Tuesday the NI Secretary conceded that ultimately it would be up to Westminster to decide what action was appropriate.

Appearing before the European Scrutiny Committee, Mr Heaton-Harris was pressed by the DUP’s Gavin Robinson to clarify the situation ahead of a Commons’ vote on the Windsor Framework arrangements today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked if it was accurate to describe any veto as being in the hands of the UK Government, and not the NI Assembly, Mr Heaton-Harris said the concerns of MLAs could "directly lead to a [government] veto,” rather than Stormont having the power to act decisively.

Chris Heaton-Harris
Chris Heaton-Harris
Chris Heaton-Harris
Most Popular

TUV leader Jim Allister has hit out at the UUP for the party’s acceptance of the Windsor Framework as a “stepping stone” in resolving the Brexit difficulties.

Mr Allister said the decision was "disappointing, if not entirely surprising”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also said the Ulster Unionists were "fundamentally wrong" to believe that a return to power-sharing at Stormont could secure further changes, and said the UUP had failed to “grasp the constitutional significance of the EU sovereignty grab at the heart of the protocol.​​​​​​”

Meanwhile, a group of Conservative MPs have labelled a key element of the new Brexit deal "practically useless".​

The European Research Group (ERG) said and the framework has no exit, other than through a highly complex legal process.

Chris Heaton-HarrisJim AllisterNorthern IrelandUUP