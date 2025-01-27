No joy for Sandy Row shops over Belfast Council's tax break move: Only Stormont can reduce rates, say officials, in battle over impact of Boyne Bridge closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast Council has shut down a bid to give tax breaks to struggling Sandy Row shops.

The move came after council officials declared that only a Stormont body has the power to give rates exemptions.

As a result, the DUP bid was formally closed by the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee this morning (Monday).

But there’s still some hope, as a separate move to give some aid to the area’s businesses is still making its way through a different council committee.

The Boyne Bridge, near Sandy Row, has been closed for demolition as part of the redevelopment of streets around Belfast's new Grand Central Station. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Trade in the area has been decimated since a main road to and from Sandy Row was shut several months ago to facilitate work connected to Belfast’s new Grand Central Station.

Takings are down close to 40%, business owners have complained - and as the closure of the Boyne Bridge is set to last for much of the rest of this year, many outlets in the area fear they won’t last until the end of 2025.

DUP councillors had hoped to convince officials to take the edge off the situation by reducing rates bills for struggling small firms.

But officials today came back confirming that only provincewide body Land and Property Services (LPS), a subsidiary of Stormont’s Department of Finance, has the power to grant rates exemptions.

The Boyne Bridge is one of the main routes to and from Sandy Row. Traders have complained their business has been decimated since it was shut. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A separate move still under discussion could see the council ask LPS to reduce Sandy Row’s rates.

In December, business owners in the area went to Belfast Council pleading for help.